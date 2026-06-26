Ionic Digital Completes $400 Million Equity Private Placement

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ionic Digital Inc . (“Ionic Digital” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure company supporting the expanding needs of AI and high-performance computing (HPC), today announced that it has raised a $400 million investment round led by new investors Attestor, Oaktree Capital Management, and Sachem Head Capital Management, with participation from Citadel and Weiss Asset Management.

The transaction implies a pre-money equity valuation of $2.0 billion. The transaction proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the continued development of the Company’s digital infrastructure assets.

"This financing strengthens Ionic Digital’s capital base and supports the continued development of our digital infrastructure platform," said Andy Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of Ionic Digital. "We appreciate the participation and support of Attestor, Oaktree, Sachem Head, Citadel, and Weiss in this transaction.”

“We believe the continued growth in demand for digital infrastructure is creating attractive long-term investment opportunities. Ionic Digital has assembled a compelling portfolio of assets, a differentiated development platform and an experienced management team with a demonstrated ability to execute,” said a representative of the new investor group. “We are pleased to support the Company as it advances its strategy and pursues opportunities to create long-term shareholder value.”

J.P. Morgan and BTIG, LLC acted as co-placement agents for the transaction, and White & Case LLP served as legal counsel to the Company.

About Ionic Digital

Ionic Digital is the fast-track provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and data center infrastructure, designed to drive stability in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. In an industry where constrained power and extended development timelines cause bottlenecks, Ionic Digital delivers certainty in performance, scalability and speed to market, providing fully ready assets and the rigorous due diligence required for the world’s most intensive AI workloads. Led by a seasoned team with deep experience developing hundreds of megawatts and raising billions in capital, Ionic Digital is the definitive, trusted foundation for the future of AI.

To learn more, visit ionicdigital.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Gateway Group

ionic@gateway-grp.com

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JSA for Ionic Digital