Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (BRCB) Faces Securities Class Action Related to IPO Disclosures Regarding Adverse Impact of Sales Transfer Phenomenon – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCB) faces a securities class action lawsuit related to disclosures the company made to investors within its initial public offering documents whereby it issued about 16.9 million shares to investors at $20 per share. The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Black Rock common stock in and/or traceable to the company’s September 2025 IPO.

By the time the lawsuit was filed on June 18, 2026, Black Rock Coffee shares had steadily declined to $7.72, or over 61% below the IPO price.

The recent revelations about Black Rock Coffee’s slowing growth metrics and severe share price decline support national shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman’s investigation into legal claims that Black Rock and its co-defendants violated the federal securities laws.

The firm encourages Black Rock investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 17, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/brcb

Contact the Firm Now: BRCB@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (BRCB) Securities Class Action:

Black Rock characterizes itself as a “high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas.”

Within the company’s offering documents, it touted an aggressive growth story, stating that it has opened and plans to open additional stores in markets where it has little or no operating experience. To support its business plan, Black Rock cited metrics such as increasing store count, increasing store revenue, increasing same store sales (“SSS”) growth, increasing income from operations, and others.

The complaint alleges that Black Rock’s IPO documents misled investors because they did not disclose critical information to investors, such as new store openings were leading to a cannibalization of its existing services and revenue. In addition, the complaint alleges that Black Rock overstated the manner in which its expansion strategy was tailored to avoid situations where a portion of volume from existing stores shifts to newer stores in closer proximity to customers (“sales transfer”) that negatively affected revenue growth.

On May 12, 2026, Black Rock reported its Q1 2026 financial results. The company reported a large sequential decrease (-44%) in SSS growth – down from 9.3% to 5.2%. Of critical importance, during the earnings call that day, management revealed that the sales transfer phenomenon (i.e. cannibalization) created a 160-basis point headwind to SSS growth, raising doubts about the efficacy of Black Rock’s expansion strategy.

The company also reported opening nine new stores during the quarter, yet sequentially added just $1.9 million of revenues representing a slowing sequential growth rate to about 3.5%.

In response, the market drove the price of Black Rock shares down $3.32 (-30%) on May 13, 2026.

“We’re focused on whether Black Rock Coffee’s IPO documents were negligently prepared for failing to disclose adverse facts about the sales transfer phenomenon embedded in the company’s growth strategy,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

If you invested in Black Rock Coffee and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now.

If you’d like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the Black Rock Coffee case and the firm’s investigation, read more.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Black Rock Coffee should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email BRCB@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.