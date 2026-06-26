21shares Announces Distributions on TETH, TSOL, THYP, TSUI and TDOT

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21shares , one of the world’s largest issuers of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs), today announced the following shareholder distributions for the 21shares Ethereum ETF (TETH), 21shares Solana ETF (TSOL), 21shares Hyperliquid ETF (THYP), 21shares Sui ETF (TSUI), and 21shares Polkadot ETF (TDOT). Distributions consist of staking rewards earned from staked ETH, SOL, HYPE, SUI, and DOT tokens by each fund, respectively.

Ticker Name Distribution Ex/Record date Payable date TETH 21shares Ethereum ETF $0.009466 6/29/2026 6/30/2026 TSOL 21shares Solana ETF $0.035949 6/29/2026 6/30/2026 THYP 21shares Hyperliquid ETF $0.037305 6/29/2026 6/30/2026 TSUI 21shares Sui ETF $0.016531 6/29/2026 6/30/2026 TDOT 21shares Polkadot ETF $0.056134 6/29/2026 6/30/2026



The 21shares Ethereum ETF (TETH), 21shares Solana ETF (TSOL), 21shares Hyperliquid ETF (THYP), 21shares Sui ETF (TSUI), and 21shares Polkadot ETF (TDOT) (referred to collectively as the Trusts or the Funds), are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “40 Act”) and therefore are not subject to the same regulations and protections as 40 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds. Investing involves significant risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in the Trusts is subject to a high degree of risk and heighted volatility and not suitable for all investors. An investment in the Trusts is not a direct investment in either ETH, SOL, HYPE, SUI or DOT.

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

Media Contact

Audrey Belloff: audrey.belloff@21shares.com

Alethea Jadick: ajadick@sloanepr.com

Important Information

Investing involves significant risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the Trusts will generate a profit for investors.

Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, Sui, and Polkadot are relatively new asset classes, and the market for these assets is subject to rapid changes and uncertainty. Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, Sui, and Polkadot are largely unregulated and these investments may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation than more regulated investments.

Must be preceded or accompanied by the prospectuses for TETH ( here ), TSOL ( here ), THYP ( here ), TSUI ( here ), and TDOT ( here ).

The Trusts participate in staking a portion of their holdings in order to generate additional rewards. Staking involves committing assets to support the operations of a blockchain and, in return, may provide rewards to the Trusts. While staking can potentially enhance returns, it also introduces additional risks, including operational, technological, regulatory, and counterparty risks.​ Staking Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, Sui, or Polkadot introduces several risks, including the possibility of losing staked Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, Sui, or Polkadot through penalties, slashing, or inactivity leaks if validators behave poorly, go offline, or violate protocol rules. Staked Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, Sui, and Polkadot can also be locked for long and unpredictable periods due to activation and exit queues, creating liquidity constraints and making it harder to meet redemptions. Because staking depends heavily on third-party providers, operational failures, outages, cybersecurity breaches, or mismanagement by these providers could lead to lost assets or reduced rewards. Rewards themselves are uncertain and can fluctuate based on network conditions, validator performance, governance changes, commission rates, and downtime. Additionally, staking may create conflicts of interest if operators are incentivized to stake more Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, Sui, or Polkadot than is prudent, increasing liquidity risk.

Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, Sui, and Polkadot are subject to unique and substantial risks, including significant price volatility and lack of liquidity, and theft. The value of an investment in either of the Trusts could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, Sui, and Polkadot are subject to rapid price swings, including as a result of actions and statements by influencers and the media, changes in the supply of and demand for Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, Sui, and Polkadot, and other factors. There is no assurance that Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, Sui, or Polkadot will maintain their value over the long-term.

Failure by a Trust’s Custodian to exercise due care in the safekeeping of the Trust's Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, Sui, or Polkadot, as applicable, could result in a loss to the Trust. Shareholders cannot be assured that a Custodian will maintain adequate insurance with respect to the Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, Sui, or Polkadot, as applicable, held by the custodian on behalf of the Trust.

The Trusts are not actively managed and will not take any actions to take advantage, or mitigate the impacts, of volatility in the price of Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, Sui, or Polkadot, as applicable. An investment in a Trust is not a direct investment in Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, Sui, or Polkadot. Investors will also forgo certain rights conferred by owning Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, Sui, or Polkadot directly. Shares of a Trust are generally bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Trust. Only Authorized Participants may trade directly with a Trust and only large blocks of Shares called "creation units." Your brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Shares in the Trusts are not FDIC insured and may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

The Marketing Agent for each Trust is Foreside Global Services, LLC. 21Shares US LLC is the Sponsor to each Trust. 21Shares is not affiliated with Foreside Global Services, LLC. FalconX is not affiliated with Foreside Global Services, LLC.

© 2026. 21Shares US LLC. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without written permission.