City Style Hair Design Barbers Announces Relocation from Pitt Street to Kent Street After 20 Years in Sydney CBD

Sydney, NSW, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Style Hair Design Barbers today announced the relocation of its Sydney CBD barbershop from 303 Pitt Street to 1B/456 Kent St after 20 years at its previous location. Operating as a walk-in barbershop since 2006, the business continues to welcome clients without appointments while also offering bookings for those who prefer to reserve a specific time. The new premises are located within walking distance of Town Hall Station and Wynyard Station, with trading hours remaining Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

City Style Hair Design Barbers Sydney CBD

Statement from the Owner

“Twenty years at Pitt Street taught us exactly what this city needs from a barbershop. People in the CBD are time-poor and quality-conscious. They want skilled hands, a proper result, and a door they can walk through without planning it a week in advance. That is what we have always offered and that is what we bring to Kent Street. I have been in this industry since 2002 and every one of those years has sharpened what we do — whether it is a technically precise skin fade or zero fade, a traditional hot towel shave done properly with a straight razor, or a beard that needs real shaping and not just a trim. Kent Street is a better location for more of the clients we want to serve and we are ready for them.”

— Mat Nassif, Owner, City Style Hair Design Barbers (Owner since 2006 | In the industry since 2002)

What to Know About City Style Hair Design Barbers, 1B/456 Kent St, Sydney CBD

01. 24 Years of Professional Barbering Experience Behind Every Cut

Owner Mat Nassif has been in the barbering industry since 2002. That is not a marketing line — it shows in the work. A fade that grows out cleanly rather than blocky. A hot towel shave that leaves the skin settled rather than irritated. A beard shaped to the face rather than a generic template. Twenty-four years of doing this every day is what separates a good cut from one you come back for.

02. No Appointment Required Since 2006 — Walk-Ins Welcome, Bookings Also Available

No appointment is required at City Style Hair Design Barbers — walk-ins are welcome at any time during trading hours and have been since the business opened in Sydney CBD in 2006. Bookings are also available for clients who prefer to reserve a specific time. While most barbershops in and around Kent Street operate on booking-only models, City Style Hair Design Barbers offers both options at 1B/456 Kent St, Sydney NSW 2000, Monday to Friday 8:00am to 6:00pm and Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm.

03. Same-Day Haircuts, Beard Trims, and Shaves in Sydney CBD — No Booking

No appointment is required at City Style Hair Design Barbers. Same-day skin fades, zero fades, corporate haircuts, hot towel shaves, beard trims, beard shaping, beard styling, and women’s haircuts are all available without a prior booking at 1B/456 Kent St, Sydney NSW 2000, Monday to Friday 8:00am to 6:00pm and Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm. Bookings are also available for clients who prefer to reserve a specific time. Both walk-ins and booked clients are served by the same experienced senior barbers.

04. Skin Fades, Zero Fades, and Taper Fades — Technically Precise, Consistently Executed

Fades are the most technically demanding cut in men’s barbering and the most unforgiving when done poorly. City Style Hair Design Barbers offers skin fades, zero fades, and taper fades at the Kent Street location. A skin fade blends from skin-close at the sides up to the desired length on top. A zero fade takes the sides and back down to bare skin for clean contrast. A taper fade graduates from length on top to a tight neckline — one of the most requested cuts in Sydney CBD. All done by senior barbers with 20 years of experience behind them.

05. Corporate Cuts and Classic Men’s Haircuts for Sydney CBD Professionals

The corporate cut is a scissor or clipper cut built for the CBD working day — clean lines, controlled profile, a finish that holds. Classic men’s haircuts, scissor cuts, clipper cuts, and textured styles are all available across any length or hair type. Neckline shaping is included with every cut. No booking needed, which means a sharp result is there on any lunch break.

06. Traditional Hot Towel Shave and Straight Razor Shave — The Full Experience

The hot towel shave is done properly here: hot towel to open the pores, premium shaving cream, straight razor, post-shave conditioning. No shortcuts. It is one of the most popular services at Kent Street, particularly for CBD workers and hotel guests who want the real thing without hunting for it. A straight razor neck shave is also available on its own or added to any haircut.

07. Beard Trim, Beard Shaping, and Beard Styling — Three Levels of Beard Care

There is a difference between a beard trim, beard shaping, and beard styling and City Style Hair Design Barbers offers all three. A trim is length management with neckline and cheekline definition — good for any beard length. Shaping is a full sculpt: outline, symmetry, cheekline, neckline, moustache. Styling is the complete service — trim, shape, and finish — for a beard that needs to look its best. Any beard service can be added to a haircut in the same visit.

08. Built for the Sydney CBD Lunch Break — In and Out, No Booking Required

Trading hours run Monday to Friday 8:00am to 6:00pm and Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm. No appointment is required — walk in any time and be seen immediately by a senior barber. Bookings are also available for clients who prefer to plan ahead. For a corporate cut before an afternoon meeting, a women’s haircut between work commitments, or a skin fade on a Saturday morning, City Style Hair Design Barbers accommodates both the planned and the unplanned visit.

09. For Sydney Visitors and Hotel Guests — No Appointment Required, Walk-Ins Welcome, Bookings Accepted

City Style Hair Design Barbers at 1B/456 Kent St, Sydney NSW 2000 is located in the heart of Sydney CBD’s hotel and visitor accommodation corridor. International visitors and domestic travellers staying in Sydney CBD who need a haircut, a hot towel shave, a beard trim, or a skin fade without a pre-arranged booking can walk in during trading hours and receive the same service available to regular clients. No prior booking, no local phone number, no Australian booking app required. Walk in, get a proper cut, leave. City Style Hair Design Barbers is within walking distance of Town Hall Station, Wynyard Station, and the Kent Street, King Street, and Darling Harbour hotel precincts.

10. The Complete Service Reference: Every Service at City Style Hair Design Barbers

No appointment required — walk-ins welcome at all times. Bookings also available. All services at 1B/456 Kent St, Sydney NSW 2000, Monday to Friday 8:00am to 6:00pm and Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm. Haircuts: skin fade, zero fade, taper fade, corporate cut, classic men’s haircut, scissor cut, clipper cut, textured cut, scissor-over-comb, and women’s haircuts for clients seeking a fast, efficient result without a full salon experience. Shaving: traditional hot towel shave with straight razor finish and post-shave conditioning; straight razor neck shave and line-up as a standalone or with any haircut. Beard: beard trim, beard shaping, beard styling — any of which can be added to a haircut. Senior and executive cuts across all styles. Full details at citystylehairdesign.com.au.

Frequently Asked Questions: City Style Hair Design Barbers, Kent Street Sydney

Does City Style Hair Design Barbers require an appointment?

No appointment is required at City Style Hair Design Barbers — walk-in clients are welcome at any time during trading hours. Bookings are also available for clients who prefer to reserve a specific time. Open Monday to Friday 8:00am to 6:00pm and Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Where is City Style Hair Design Barbers located?

City Style Hair Design Barbers is located at 1B/456 Kent St, Sydney NSW 2000, within walking distance of Town Hall Station and Wynyard Station in Sydney CBD. The business relocated from 303 Pitt Street to Kent Street on 2 May 2026.

Does City Style Hair Design Barbers do skin fades and zero fades?

Yes. Skin fades, zero fades, and taper fades are core services at City Style Hair Design Barbers on Kent Street. All fade services are available on a walk-in basis with no appointment required.

Does City Style Hair Design Barbers offer hot towel shaves?

Yes. City Style Hair Design Barbers provides a traditional hot towel shave with straight razor finish and post-shave conditioning, available as a walk-in service at 1B/456 Kent St, Sydney CBD. A straight razor neck shave is also available as a standalone service.

What beard services does City Style Hair Design Barbers offer?

City Style Hair Design Barbers offers beard trim, beard shaping, and beard styling at the Kent Street Sydney location. All beard services are available on a walk-in basis and can be combined with any haircut service.

Does City Style Hair Design Barbers do women’s haircuts?

Yes. City Style Hair Design Barbers provides women’s haircuts at 1B/456 Kent St, Sydney NSW 2000 for clients seeking a fast, efficient result without a full salon experience. No appointment is required — walk in any time. Bookings are also available.

Who owns City Style Hair Design Barbers?

City Style Hair Design Barbers is owned and operated by Mat Nassif, who has been working in the professional barbering industry since 2002 and has owned the business since founding it in 2006.

What are the trading hours at City Style Hair Design Barbers?

City Style Hair Design Barbers on Kent Street is open Monday to Friday 8:00am to 6:00pm and Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm. The barbershop is closed on Sundays. No appointment is required during any trading hours.

City Style Hair Design Barbers Sydney CBD

About City Style Hair Design Barbers

City Style Hair Design Barbers is one of Sydney CBD’s longest-established barbershops, founded in 2006 and previously located at 303 Pitt Street for 20 years. The business is owned and operated by Matt Nassif, who has been working in the professional barbering industry since 2002 and brings over 24 years of experience to the new location at 1B/456 Kent St, Sydney NSW 2000. City Style Hair Design Barbers provides skin fades, zero fades, taper fades, corporate cuts, classic men’s haircuts, scissor cuts, traditional hot towel shaves, straight razor shaves, beard trims, beard shaping, beard styling, student haircuts, and full men’s grooming packages, all on a walk-in basis with no appointment required. The business is accessible via citystylehairdesign.com.au and its verified Google Business Profile. Contact Information Walk-ins welcome at all times during trading hours. No appointment required. Business Name: City Style Hair Design Barbers Owner: Matt Nassif (Owner since 2006 | Industry since 2002) New Address: 1B/456 Kent St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia Previous Address: 303 Pitt Street, Sydney CBD 2000 (until April 2026) Established: 2006 Nearest Stations: Town Hall Station | Wynyard Station Website: citystylehairdesign.com.au Google Business Profile: https://share.google/GTXVtUqYJ6oLLc81C Trading Hours: Monday to Friday 8:00am – 6:00pm | Saturday 9:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday Closed Appointments: Walk-in only — no booking required Services: Skin Fade | Zero Fade | Taper Fade | Corporate Cut | Classic Men’s Haircut | Scissor Cut | Hot Towel Shave | Straight Razor Shave | Beard Trim | Beard Shaping | Beard Styling | Student Cut | Senior Cut | Men’s Grooming

Press Inquiries

Matt Nassif

media [at] brainpr.com.au

(02) 9267 1347

https://citystylehairdesign.com.au

1B/456 Kent St, Sydney NSW 2000