ADMA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of ADMA Biologics, Inc. Investors - Contact Kirby McInerney LLP by August 10, 2026

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased ADMA Biologics, Inc. (“ADMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ADMA) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your ADMA investments, you have until August 10, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

Follow the link below for more information about the lawsuit:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of August 9, 2024 through March 25, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that (1) ADMA engaged in an undisclosed related party transaction; (2) ADMA used channel stuffing to create an appearance of revenue; and (3) ADMA lacked adequate internal controls.

On March 24, 2026, Culper Research published a short seller report on ADMA alleging “Channel Stuffing, an Undisclosed Related Party Distributor, and –3% Real Growth in 2025 vs. +20% Reported.” Among other things, the report stated that “two high-level employees at one of ADMA's two largest distributors,” had confirmed independently that “starting in 2025, ADMA induced the distributor to stock excess ASCENIV by offering rebates and extended payment terms in order to meet order expectations. Distributors take unwanted product without having to pay for it, ADMA books the revenues, and reports growth that was never there.” On this news, the price of ADMA shares declined by $2.26 per share, or approximately 17%, from $13.59 per share on March 23, 2026 to close at $11.33 on March 24, 2026. The price of ADMA shares declined further by $1.70 per share, or approximately 15%, from $11.33 on March 24, 2026 to close at $9.63 on March 25, 2026.

On March 26, 2026, Investing.com published an article that reported “Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ADMA … following pressure on the shares from a short report alleging the company is boosting ASCENIV revenues through channel stuffing … Cantor Fitzgerald said it expected more specific feedback addressing the direct claims in the short report. Cantor Fitzgerald said the lack of clarity makes it difficult to recommend investors take advantage of stock weakness … The firm said investors are looking for a more thoughtful response from the company and want ADMA Biologics to address cash flow inconsistencies. On this news, the price of ADMA shares declined by $1.34 per share, or approximately 14%, from $9.63 per share on March 25, 2026 to close at $8.29 on March 26, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ADMA securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com