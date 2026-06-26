NNOX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors - Contact Kirby McInerney LLP by August 11, 2026

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nano-X” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NNOX) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your Nano-X investments, you have until August 11, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

Follow the link below for more information about the lawsuit:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of March 31, 2025 through April 17, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that (i) Nano-X overstated purported efficiency gains achieved in its operations, as well as the purported increased demand for its products; (ii) in reality, Nano-X’s production and manufacturing operations were poorly aligned with demand for the Company’s products; (iii) as a result, Nano-X was experiencing significantly increased operating expenses and cash burn; and (iv) the foregoing significantly increased the likelihood that Nano-X would be forced to take disruptive remedial measures with respect to its manufacturing operations, entailing significant restructuring and impairment charges.

On April 20, 2026, Nano-X issued a press release announcing its Q4 2025 financial results and business updates. Nano-X reported, inter alia, a Q4 net loss of $33.4 million, mainly due to a $17.5 million charge attributed to impairment of long-lived assets following a restructuring initiative at its Korean chip manufacturing facility. In explaining the restructuring charge, the press release acknowledged that Nano-X needed to “shift[] to a more efficient outsourced production model that is better aligned with current and anticipated demand.” The same press release also announced that Nano-X’s then-Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), Ran Daniel, would step down as CFO, effective July 31, 2026. The same day, during a related earnings call to discuss these results, Nano-X’s Chief Executive Officer, Erez Meltzer, likewise disclosed that Defendants needed “to reduce our Korean operation’s OpEx [operating expenses] and cash burn and improve efficiency”, while reiterating the need to “transition to a more efficient outsourced production model better aligned with current and projected demand.” On this news, the price of Nano-X shares declined by $0.70 per share, or approximately 25%, from $2.85 per share on April 17, 2026 to close at $2.15 on April 20, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nano-X securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com