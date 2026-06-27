ACN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Accenture (“Accenture” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ACN) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On June 16, 2026, Morgan Stanley downgraded Accenture to Hold and cut its price target from $240 to $177, citing concerns that anticipated AI spending rationalization had “not played out.” Two days later, the Company’s own guidance revision confirmed that the growth trajectory management had projected just three months earlier was no longer achievable.

On June 18, 2026, Accenture reported third quarter 2026 earnings and cut its fiscal year 2026 revenue growth forecast to 3-4%, down from the 3-5% range it had previously provided. Accenture’s prior guidance, issued during its fiscal Q2 earnings report on March 19, 2026, projected 3-5% revenue growth for full-year fiscal 2026, uplifted from Q1’s previous 2-5% target. Also, third quarter revenue of $18.7 billion came in below analyst expectations of $18.78 billion. On this news, the price of Accenture shares declined by $28.03 per share, or approximately 18%, from $156.01 per share on June 17, 2026 to close at $127.98 on June 18, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Accenture securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com