Fix Mold Miami Introduces Next-Generation Fiberglass Restoration to Safeguard Indoor Air Quality Across South Florida

Miami, FLORIDA, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FixMold, also known as Fix Mold Miami, a state-certified leader in indoor environmental restoration for more than three decades, today announced the launch of its next-generation Fiberglass Restoration protocol — a science-driven process engineered to address one of the most overlooked threats to indoor air quality: disrupted and deteriorating fiberglass insulation inside HVAC systems.

FixMold Miami Patented Fiberglass Insulation Restoration

The announcement follows a series of field inspections in which thermal imaging and particle analysis documented multiple areas of disrupted, exposed, unsecured, and deteriorated fiberglass insulation within air handling systems. When fiberglass becomes damaged, separated, or exposed to airflow, microscopic particles can become airborne and circulate throughout the indoor environment — often without occupants ever realizing the source.

Common Conditions Identified

During recent assessments, FixMold technicians repeatedly identified:

Exposed fiberglass duct liner

Disconnected duct connections and metal prongs

Deteriorated insulation panels

Unsecured fiberglass around supply vents

Fiberglass debris within air handling compartments

Suspect microbial growth on fiberglass surfaces

Air bypass conditions allowing contaminants to circulate

The FixMold Fiberglass Restoration Process

The company's proprietary restoration protocol combines advanced technologies designed to restore HVAC systems and measurably improve indoor air quality:

Complete HVAC interior evaluation

Fiberglass condition assessment

HEPA vacuum recovery of loose fiberglass

Fiberglass stabilization and encapsulation

Antimicrobial treatment of affected surfaces

Thermal fogging applications

Mystique hardening and encapsulation process

Hydroxyl technology air treatment

HEPA air scrubbing and particle capture

Cold Fusion CO₂ cleaning technology

Coil and air handler restoration

Vent and register restoration

Duct sealing and airflow correction

Particle reduction verification

Final air quality restoration protocol

Why It Matters

Disrupted fiberglass is more than a cosmetic issue inside a duct. Left unaddressed, it can contribute to airborne particulate exposure, respiratory irritation, and irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat. It can also reduce HVAC efficiency, drive dust accumulation throughout a property, and — when moisture is present — create conditions for microbial colonization that may require full mold remediation.

"Most property owners assume their air is clean because they can't see a problem, but the most damaging conditions are usually hidden inside the HVAC system," said Abe Katz, Chief Executive Officer of FixMold. "Our fiberglass restoration protocol lets us correct the source, capture the particles already in circulation, and verify the result with data — not guesswork. That's the difference between masking a symptom and restoring the environment."

The FixMold Difference

For over 33 years, the FixMold team has specialized in advanced indoor environmental restoration. The company's technicians combine thermal imaging, particle analysis, HEPA filtration, Hydroxyl technology, Cold Fusion cleaning, and proprietary fiberglass restoration protocols to address conditions that many providers overlook entirely.

That same building-science approach extends across the company's full range of services, including professional mold removal, mold evaluation, and home mold inspection for residential and commercial clients. Fix Mold Miami also provides comprehensive sanitization cleaning services in Miami, commercial disinfecting services for COVID-19 in Miami, and Broward air vent cleaning to keep ventilation systems clean, sealed, and operating efficiently.

Serving Homes, Businesses, and Vessels Across South Florida

FixMold serves clients throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The company offers expert mold removal in Fort Lauderdale, detailed South Florida mold assessment, and on-site mold evaluation in Fort Lauderdale for properties of every size. Recognizing the unique challenges of coastal and marine environments, Fix Mold Miami also delivers specialized Fort Lauderdale yacht mold restoration — applying the same certified protocols used on land to the demanding conditions found aboard vessels.

Whether the need is a single home mold inspection, large-scale commercial mold remediation, or full HVAC fiberglass restoration, FixMold brings the same standard of certified, technology-driven service to every project.

About FixMold

FixMold (Fix Mold Miami) is a state-certified, licensed, and insured indoor environmental restoration company specializing in advanced HVAC and indoor air quality solutions. For more than three decades, the company has helped South Florida homeowners, businesses, and property managers restore healthy indoor environments through science, technology, and a commitment to results that can be measured and verified. Learn more about the company's full range of services or read its story and certifications.

FixMold — Restoring Air Quality Through Science, Technology, and Three Decades of Excellence.

State Certified • Licensed • Insured • Advanced HVAC & Indoor Air Quality Specialists

HVAC Restoration with State of the Art Technology

Press Inquiries

Abraham Katz

info [at] fixmold.com

(305) 465-6653

https://fixmold.com/

10750 NW 6th Ct, Miami, FL 33168