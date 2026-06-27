A Former CIA Advisor Just Issued a New Warning About July 29th

Baltimore, MD, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Rickards has a documented history of calling major events before they happen.

In 2006, two full years before the collapse of Lehman Brothers, he sent a warning to U.S. intelligence officials about a looming financial crisis. His thesis was later circulated among senior CIA staff and published in the agency's official journal. He went on to call Brexit, and the victories of Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2024.

Now, the former CIA advisor and Pentagon consultant says a single date in late July could become one of the most important moments of the summer for investors, this time tied to the AI boom.

Most investors have never heard of July 29th. Rickards believes they should.

According to Rickards new free presentation, several of the companies driving today's artificial-intelligence rally are expected to provide critical updates around that time. The information released could help investors evaluate whether current expectations remain aligned with business realities.

A Date Few Investors Are Watching

Markets spend most of their time focused on headlines, not earnings calendars.

That's the gap Rickards is pointing to. Major AI company, Meta is expected to release earnings around July 29th, with updated growth forecasts, spending plans, and demand projections.

For investors attempting to understand whether AI valuations remain justified, Rickards believes this report could carry unusual significance. He points to a similar pattern during the dot-com era: a handful of earnings misses in early 2000 confirmed warnings that internet companies were running out of cash, and the Nasdaq began a decline that eventually reached nearly 80%. Rickards believes a comparable earnings miss from a major AI company like this could function as a similar turning point.

More Than an AI Story

The presentation is not simply about artificial intelligence.

Rickards argues that the AI boom has become deeply connected to retirement accounts, pension funds, index funds, debt markets, infrastructure projects, and corporate borrowing.

According to Rickards, AI data centers are increasingly being financed through complex debt structures, where leases on the centers are bundled together and sold off in tranches based on risk, similar to how mortgages were once packaged and sold ahead of the 2008 financial crisis.

Analysts at JPMorgan have noted that bond portfolios, which historically moved with interest rates and bank performance, are increasingly correlated with the performance of technology companies instead, as pension and retirement funds take on more of this debt.

As a result, developments inside the AI sector may increasingly affect investors who have never intentionally purchased an AI stock.

Why He Created the Presentation

Rickards says his goal is simple:

Help investors understand the assumptions driving one of the largest investment themes in modern history before those assumptions are tested.

Rickards has a documented history of flagging systemic financial risks before they became apparent to the broader market, including his 2006 warning to U.S. intelligence officials and his 2007 testimony before Congress, both of which preceded the 2008 financial crisis.

The presentation examines the AI boom, the financial structures supporting it, and why July 29th may provide important new information for investors.

About the Presentation

Jim Rickards' new presentation is available free online for a limited time. Click HERE to watch.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Over the course of his career, Jim Rickards has served as an advisor to the U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve, White House, and Department of Defense. He later helped develop financial threat-detection systems for the CIA and became known for applying intelligence-style analysis to financial markets and economic risk.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand the forces shaping their wealth.