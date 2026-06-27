Vietnam Tech Summit 2026 to Bring AI Leaders, Founders, Investors, and Vietnamese Tech Talent to Silicon Valley

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence is changing how software is built, how companies compete, and how careers are shaped. This August, Vietnam Tech Summit 2026 will bring that conversation to Silicon Valley with a clear purpose: to help Vietnamese and Vietnam-connected talent build their edge in the AI era. The summit will take place on August 7 and 8 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, with optional programming on August 6 and 9, and a virtual track for those joining from afar.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The summit has grown quickly. Participation rose ninefold between 2022 and 2025, climbing from roughly 100 attendees to more than 900, which makes Vietnam Tech Summit the largest Vietnamese-led technology gathering in the United States. It is the flagship event of VietSpark, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has connected more than 900 Vietnamese professionals and students nationwide and given more than 250 participants behind-the-scenes access to companies such as Google, Microsoft, Netflix, and ByteDance. What started in Seattle has moved to the heart of Silicon Valley, growing larger every year.

The summit was originally conceived and initiated by VietSpark, and this year it is led in close collaboration with four NGO partners: Vietnam AI Stars, VietBay, the AI for Vietnam Foundation, and the VISEMI Foundation. Together with community partners VietChallenge and the American Frontier Foundation, these organizations are uniting to bring the gathering to the center of the technology industry. Under the theme “Build Your Edge in the AI Era,” the program is designed for a moment when technical skill alone is no longer enough. As AI reshapes engineering, product development, hiring, entrepreneurship, and leadership, the summit will help attendees understand where the industry is moving and how to position themselves for what comes next.

What Happens at the Summit

Over two days, the program turns access into opportunity through six core experiences:

Company tours inside leading Silicon Valley campuses, including Google, Microsoft, Netflix, ByteDance/TikTok, and Meta.

inside leading Silicon Valley campuses, including Google, Microsoft, Netflix, ByteDance/TikTok, and Meta. Keynotes and panels on artificial intelligence, chips, cloud, and the future of technology.

on artificial intelligence, chips, cloud, and the future of technology. Recruiting tables where hiring teams meet vetted Vietnamese talent.

where hiring teams meet vetted Vietnamese talent. Speed mentoring in focused one-on-one sessions with engineers, founders, and managers.

in focused one-on-one sessions with engineers, founders, and managers. Vietnam AI Stars, a live startup Grand Final on the main stage.

a live startup Grand Final on the main stage. Career workshops on AI, product, finance, and leadership.

Programming begins before the summit with free virtual Connect Saturdays, held weekly from July 11 through August 1 and open to attendees preparing for both the summit and the hiring season behind it.

Featured Speakers and Judges

The program features technology leaders, founders, AI builders, investors, and operators who are shaping the future of Vietnam’s global technology community. The full roster of speakers and judges includes:

Quoc Le, Ph.D. , Google Fellow and Vice President at Google DeepMind

, Google Fellow and Vice President at Google DeepMind Loi Nguyen, Ph.D. , EVP and GM, Optical and Copper Connectivity, Marvell

, EVP and GM, Optical and Copper Connectivity, Marvell Hung Tran, Ph.D. , CEO and Co-Founder of AIV, Founder of MathGPT.ai, and Founder and President of Got It, Inc.

, CEO and Co-Founder of AIV, Founder of MathGPT.ai, and Founder and President of Got It, Inc. Huyen Chip, M.Sc. , Builder at Stealth and Amazon best-selling author

, Builder at Stealth and Amazon best-selling author Phu Hoang, Ph.D. , Chairman of VietSpark and Vietnam AI Stars, and former EVP and GM at Yahoo

, Chairman of VietSpark and Vietnam AI Stars, and former EVP and GM at Yahoo Nam Nguyen, M.Sc. , Vice President, Head of Engineering for Instagram at Meta

, Vice President, Head of Engineering for Instagram at Meta Hien Luu, M.Sc. , AI Advisor at Momento

, AI Advisor at Momento Christina Bui, MBA , Vice President of Managed Business Solutions at Robert Half and Protiviti

, Vice President of Managed Business Solutions at Robert Half and Protiviti Allison Huynh, Founder of Alo Ventures



The mentoring floor also features engineers, product leaders, and operators from companies that include Google, Microsoft, Meta, NVIDIA, ByteDance/TikTok, Intuit, Walmart, SeatGeek, and MrBeast. Among them are Tri Huynh of Google, Amber Thuy Nguyen and Anh Annie Nguyen of Intuit, Thien Van of TikTok, Henry Hien Le of SeatGeek, Quoc Tran of Walmart, Tri Nguyen of NVIDIA, Lee Pham of MrBeast, Natalie Thuy Nguyen of Google, Annie Phan of Diligent Corporation, Minh Dao of Genista Biosciences, Hieu Le of Zanbato, Khanh Ho of Rotunda Ventures, and Hy Nguyen of SkillPixel.

Company Access in Silicon Valley

A signature part of the summit is Inside the Giants: Company Visits, taking place on August 7. Attendees will visit leading Silicon Valley campuses for a direct look at the people, teams, and culture behind some of the world’s most influential technology companies. Planned company experiences include Google in Mountain View, Microsoft in Mountain View, Netflix in Los Gatos, ByteDance/TikTok in San Jose, and Meta in Menlo Park. The summit’s broader Company Access Network spans these companies along with NVIDIA, Intuit, and Walmart.

The visits are designed to go beyond a standard campus tour. Depending on the host company, participants may take part in guided campus walks, lunch with employees, small group conversations, career panels, and question-and-answer sessions about how teams actually work inside a major technology company. In 2025 alone, more than 150 participants joined big-tech campus tours through the program. Spots are limited, and some visits require approval.

Career Access and Recruiting

Across the summit, access turns into momentum. Recruitment tables connect hiring teams with vetted Vietnamese engineers, product managers, data scientists, and new graduates. Speed mentoring runs in short, focused rotations, so a single hour can include conversations with several engineers, founders, and managers. Mock interviews give attendees a chance to practice with professionals who interview for a living. On the second day, a set of parallel Crossroads sessions lets attendees go deeper into the areas that matter most to them, including professional growth, wealth strategy, and the job search.

Vietnam AI Stars Grand Finale

Vietnam Tech Summit 2026 will also feature the Vietnam AI Stars Grand Finale, a live startup showcase that gives top Vietnamese founders and emerging companies the stage to pitch before venture capitalists, technology executives, operators, mentors, and community leaders. The competition is co-organized by the AI for Vietnam Foundation, VietSpark, the VISEMI Foundation, and VietBay, and it bridges Vietnamese innovators to global startup readiness.

The program runs for months before the summit. Applications open in February, semifinalists are selected in June, and the strongest teams spend the summer in mentorship and investor preparation before the finale on August 7. In 2025, the competition drew 43 startups from 16 countries across 10 sectors and reached more than 85,000 online views. Its first-prize winner, Lexi, raised $1.4 million within six months of working with the program’s mentors. The showcase spotlights Vietnamese innovation across AI, enterprise technology, automation, data, and consumer platforms.

A Full Summit Experience

The two main days sit at the center of a fuller week. The experience begins online with a free virtual series on Saturdays in July, designed to help attendees prepare for the summit and the hiring season ahead. An optional mentor dinner opens the week, the main days bring the company visits, recruiting, the Vietnam AI Stars Grand Finale, keynotes, panels, and mentoring, and an optional community day closes the week with a more relaxed gathering. The full and most current schedule is available at vietnamtechsummit.org/program.

"Vietnam has the talent. What people need is a room where the right doors actually open," said Phu Hoang, Chairman of VietSpark and Vietnam AI Stars. "That is what we built. You meet the companies hiring, the investors writing checks, and the mentors who have done it before, all in one place."

The summit is built for people at every stage of a technology career. Past attendees have come from 16 countries and include students and new graduates breaking into tech, engineers, product managers, and data scientists, founders and startup builders, and investors, operators, and tech leaders. The common thread is ambition, and a belief that careers move faster when people do not have to build alone.

Passes and Registration

Vietnam Tech Summit 2026 offers several ticket options for students, professionals, founders, and attendees seeking the full summit experience. The Main Conference Pass, priced at $79, provides access to the August 8 conference day of keynotes and panels. The 2-Day Summit Experience, priced at $129, covers both main days and includes the recruiting floor, the Vietnam AI Stars Grand Finale, and a lottery-based company tour opportunity. The Full Summit Experience, priced at $299, offers the most complete access from August 6 through August 9, including a guaranteed company tour, the mentor dinner, curated dinner experiences, Community Day, priority seating, and early check-in. Early Bird pricing is available for a limited time and in limited quantity.

Tickets and full details are available at vietnamtechsummit.org/attend#tickets.

Organizations interested in partnering with the summit can explore opportunities at vietnamtechsummit.org/sponsors.

Vietnamese talent is already helping shape the future of technology across engineering, product, business, design, data, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, investing, and leadership. Vietnam Tech Summit 2026 is built to make that talent more visible, more connected, and more prepared for the opportunities ahead.

About VietSpark

VietSpark, originally known as Vietnamese Business Professionals in Tech, was founded on a simple idea: provide the spark of guidance and support that helps students and professionals grow from individual contributors into influential leaders. Registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and rebranded to VietSpark in 2020, it has become a trusted hub for mentorship, recruiting access, and community across U.S. tech, connecting more than 900 Vietnamese professionals and students nationwide. Its work has been featured across VTV News, VnExpress, and national press, reaching more than 100,000 media impressions each year. Learn more at vietspark.org.

About Vietnam Tech Summit 2026

Vietnam Tech Summit 2026 is Vietnam’s biggest tech summit in the United States, taking place on August 7 and 8, 2026 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. Under the theme “Build Your Edge in the AI Era,” the summit brings together AI-focused keynotes, company visits, recruiting, mentorship, the Vietnam AI Stars startup competition, curated networking, and community programming for Vietnamese and Vietnam-connected talent in technology. More information is available at vietnamtechsummit.org.

Media Contact

Wendy Nguyễn

+1 (415) 740-1580

Media Director, VietSpark

info@vietnamtechsummit.org

vietnamtechsummit.org

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