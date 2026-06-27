NY-21 Republican County Chairs Endorse Anthony Constantino for Congress

FULTON COUNTY, N.Y., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Susan McNeil, Chairwoman of the Fulton County Republican Committee and NYS GOP Region 6 North Country Vice Chairwoman, announced today that Republican County Chairs across New York’s 21st Congressional District are endorsing Anthony Constantino for Congress following his decisive Republican primary victory.

“Primary Day has passed, and the voters have spoken clearly,” said Susan McNeil. “Anthony Constantino won 13 of 15 counties and received nearly 60% of the vote. Now is the time for Republicans across NY-21 to come together, respect the will of the voters, and unite behind our nominee so we can win in November.”

The endorsing chairs said Constantino’s campaign is focused on the issues that matter most to families, farmers, small businesses, and communities across the North Country and Upstate New York, including lowering costs, securing the Northern Border, expanding reliable internet and cell service, cutting unnecessary regulations, protecting constitutional rights, and strengthening constituent services.

“Anthony has earned the support of Republican voters across this district,” McNeil continued. “Our party is strongest when we are united, and we are proud to stand together in support of Anthony Constantino for Congress.”

Constantino, who set a record with 26,578 votes — the most primary votes of any candidate in NY-21 history — welcomed the strong show of support.

“I’m glad to have the support of the GOP County Chairs in NY-21 to unify the party so we can bring in Republicans, Conservatives, Independents and Democrats who are fed up with Socialist policies of New York to win this November,” Constantino said.

The following NYS Republican County Chairs of the 21st Congressional District endorse Anthony Constantino for Congress:

Susan McNeil, Chairwoman

Fulton County Republican Committee

NYS GOP Region 6 Vice Chairwoman

Jason Ellis, Chairman

Franklin County Republican Committee

Chris Tague, Chairman

Schoharie County Republican Committee

Ken Roser, Chairman

Oneida County Republican Committee

Bill Farber, Chairman

Hamilton County Republican Committee

Sylvia Rowan, Chairwoman

Herkimer County Republican Committee

Don Coon, Chairman

Jefferson County Republican Committee

Mike Young, Chairman

Lewis County Republican Committee

Ron Barone, Chairman

Montgomery County Republican Committee

Joe Suhrada, Chairman

Saratoga County Republican Committee

Nancy Martin, Chairwoman

St. Lawrence County Republican Committee

Tim McNulty, Chairman

Warren County Republican Committee

Bill Herrick, Chairman

Washington County Republican Committee

PRESS CONTACT

Paul Antonelli

paul@constantino.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a53d65f8-cb03-4c93-a73a-d14da7de451e