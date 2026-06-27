NY-21 Republican County Chairs Endorse Anthony Constantino for Congress

FULTON COUNTY, N.Y., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Susan McNeil, Chairwoman of the Fulton County Republican Committee and NYS GOP Region 6 North Country Vice Chairwoman, announced today that Republican County Chairs across New York’s 21st Congressional District are endorsing Anthony Constantino for Congress following his decisive Republican primary victory.
“Primary Day has passed, and the voters have spoken clearly,” said Susan McNeil. “Anthony Constantino won 13 of 15 counties and received nearly 60% of the vote. Now is the time for Republicans across NY-21 to come together, respect the will of the voters, and unite behind our nominee so we can win in November.”
The endorsing chairs said Constantino’s campaign is focused on the issues that matter most to families, farmers, small businesses, and communities across the North Country and Upstate New York, including lowering costs, securing the Northern Border, expanding reliable internet and cell service, cutting unnecessary regulations, protecting constitutional rights, and strengthening constituent services.
“Anthony has earned the support of Republican voters across this district,” McNeil continued. “Our party is strongest when we are united, and we are proud to stand together in support of Anthony Constantino for Congress.”
Constantino, who set a record with 26,578 votes — the most primary votes of any candidate in NY-21 history — welcomed the strong show of support.
“I’m glad to have the support of the GOP County Chairs in NY-21 to unify the party so we can bring in Republicans, Conservatives, Independents and Democrats who are fed up with Socialist policies of New York to win this November,” Constantino said.
The following NYS Republican County Chairs of the 21st Congressional District endorse Anthony Constantino for Congress:
Susan McNeil, Chairwoman
Fulton County Republican Committee
NYS GOP Region 6 Vice Chairwoman
Jason Ellis, Chairman
Franklin County Republican Committee
Chris Tague, Chairman
Schoharie County Republican Committee
Ken Roser, Chairman
Oneida County Republican Committee
Bill Farber, Chairman
Hamilton County Republican Committee
Sylvia Rowan, Chairwoman
Herkimer County Republican Committee
Don Coon, Chairman
Jefferson County Republican Committee
Mike Young, Chairman
Lewis County Republican Committee
Ron Barone, Chairman
Montgomery County Republican Committee
Joe Suhrada, Chairman
Saratoga County Republican Committee
Nancy Martin, Chairwoman
St. Lawrence County Republican Committee
Tim McNulty, Chairman
Warren County Republican Committee
Bill Herrick, Chairman
Washington County Republican Committee
PRESS CONTACT
Paul Antonelli
paul@constantino.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a53d65f8-cb03-4c93-a73a-d14da7de451e