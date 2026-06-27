Hi3D Launches an AI-Powered Workflow for 3D Printing Creators

HONG KONG, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As building-block collectibles, mecha figures, and designer toys gain popularity, more enthusiasts want to create original characters and custom mecha designs. Yet turning an idea into a physical model has long required Blender, CAD tools, mesh repair software, slicers, and advanced fabrication skills.

With its first-anniversary release, Hi3D is introducing an end-to-end AI manufacturing workflow for 3D printing that automates tasks once handled by professional modelers and experienced makers.

From a Prompt to an Original Mecha Design

Inside Hi3D, an original mecha project can begin with a simple text description.

Using a Blokees-style mecha as an example, users enter a character concept and visual description, and Hi3D's Nano-Banana 2 image engine generates concept artwork optimized for 3D reconstruction. The system also supports consistent multi-view generation across the head, torso, limbs, armor, and weapon systems.

For collectors and hobbyists, this removes a major barrier to original character creation: professional illustration skills.

Manufacturing-Ready 3D Models in Two Minutes

Once the artwork is approved, Hi3D's Sparc3D high-precision generation engine reconstructs a complete 3D model in approximately two minutes.

Unlike AI 3D tools focused mainly on visualization, Hi3D generates watertight meshes optimized for physical manufacturing. Structural integrity, topology continuity, and printability are handled automatically, reducing cleanup work that previously took hours to minutes.





Automatic Part Splitting and Connector Generation

For large mecha models, print preparation can be harder than creation itself. Complex characters often must be split into components such as the head, torso, arms, legs, and weapons to fit desktop printer build volumes. Traditionally, this requires manual work inside Blender or CAD software.

Hi3D's intelligent segmentation system automatically analyzes the model and separates it into logical printable components. The platform then generates matching connector structures, including mortise-and-tenon joints and ball-joint assemblies.

Combined with Hi3D's Press-Fit Tolerance system, which calculates assembly clearances based on printer specifications, nozzle size, and material characteristics, printed parts can be assembled directly without extensive trial-and-error testing.





Smart Build Plate Optimization for Printing

After model preparation is complete, Hi3D automatically enters the print setup stage.

The platform's smart build plate optimization system adjusts orientation and support strategies based on model geometry. Character figures prioritize surface quality, while mechanical components focus on reducing support material and shortening print time.

The final result is an enhanced 3MF file compatible with major slicing ecosystems, including Bambu Studio, OrcaSlicer, Creality Print, and Elegoo Slicer, creating a seamless workflow from concept generation to print preparation.

From Idea to Physical Manufacturing

Using this workflow, the time required to transform an original Blokees-style mecha from a text prompt into a printable 3MF file can be reduced to around five minutes.

Beyond efficiency, Hi3D aims to make original mecha creation accessible to a much wider audience. By automating modeling, part splitting, connector generation, and print preparation, workflows once reserved for professionals are becoming available to everyday makers, collectors, and hobbyists.

About Hi3D

Hi3D is an All-in-One AI 3D Maker Platform that connects AI-powered creation with physical manufacturing. The platform combines AI 3D generation, intelligent part splitting, connector generation, tolerance optimization, smart build plate layout, and one-click 3MF export into a single workflow.

As Hi3D celebrates its first anniversary, the company is also preparing to launch Hi3D 3.0, featuring the industry's first 2048³ ultra-high-resolution AI 3D generation. Alongside limited-time subscription offers and creator competitions, early access to the new release will also be available.





New users can receive 300 free Hi3D credits to experience the complete AI-to-3D-print workflow.

Website: Hi3D.ai

Contact Name: Irina

Email: contact@hitem3d.ai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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