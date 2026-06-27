CARE AT HOME GUARANTEE CORPORATION FILES PATENT APPLICATION FOR PROPRIETARY BUSINESS MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Miami, FL, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARE AT HOME GUARANTEE CORPORATION ("the Company"), a Florida-based Senior Care Solutions company, today announced that it has filed a patent application concurrently with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") and the Swedish Intellectual Property Office ("CIPO") for its proprietary Age-in-Place Care and Income Guaranty business management system (the "System"). The application, filed on March 27, 2026, has been assigned an Application Number and is currently designated "patent pending."





About the Proprietary System

The Guaranty System is a system and method of accessing real estate value to fund guaranteed care and income for seniors developed entirely in-house by the Company. The System encompasses a suite of proprietary processes, methodologies, data architectures, and workflow automation tools designed to identify and implement access to real estate value that can be converted to guaranteed care and guaranteed lifetime income for system subscribers.

The System has been deployed operationally by the Company since 2025.

Management Commentary

"Guaranty System is the product of our team’s creativity, and operational discipline. Filing this patent application is an important step in securing the intellectual property that underpins our competitive advantage and our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients. We are committed to continuing to invest in proprietary innovation as a core pillar of our long-term growth strategy."

— Eiso Wortelboer, CEO, Care at Home Guarantee Corporation

"Our system is a new solution to an age-old problem."

— Douglas Kneebone, General Counsel, Care at Home Guarantee Corporation

Strategic Significance

The filing reflects the Company's broader intellectual property strategy, which is focused on identifying, protecting, and monetizing proprietary innovations across its core operating platforms. If granted, the patent would provide the Company with exclusive rights to the patented elements of the System for a period of up to twenty (20) years from the date of filing in the United States, subject to applicable maintenance obligations.

The Company notes that a patent application does not guarantee that a patent will be issued. The designation "patent pending" indicates that a formal patent application has been filed and is under examination by the relevant patent authority. The Company intends to prosecute the application diligently and to pursue additional intellectual property protections in other jurisdictions as appropriate.

About Care at Home Guarantee Corporation

Care at Home Guarantee Corporation is a privately held Seniors Care Solutions company headquartered in Miami, Florida. Founded in 2025, the Company provides innovative solutions to financing aging-in-place solutions for seniors. For more information, visit [ www.careathome4life.com ].

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's intellectual property strategy, the anticipated benefits of the patent application, and expectations regarding patent prosecution and potential issuance. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the risk that a patent is not issued; challenges in prosecution before Swedish Patent Office, the USPTO, or other patent authorities; the risk that, if issued, a patent may be successfully challenged, invalidated, or circumvented by third parties; and general business, competitive, and economic conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

MEDIA CONTACT

Eiso Wortelboer

Founder & CEO – In-Home Care for Life Model

Care@Home4Life

(305) 487-8416

eiso@careathome4life.com