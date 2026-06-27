DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto is closing in on its Binance listing and the presale just crossed $10.336 million, placing it among the fastest-filling token sales in crypto news this cycle. Presales remain the one category producing the largest returns for early investors, and Pepeto is leading the 2026 choice.

To understand why that urgency matters, look at what large caps can realistically offer from here. The XRP price is drawing the loudest attention in crypto news right now after X Money launched on June 25 using Ripple's long-time partner Cross River Bank, and holders want to know whether the XRP price can reach $100. This article lays out the math, what it takes to get there, and why among the largest Pepeto investors are XRP whale wallets.

Crypto News: Pepeto Advances Fast And Here is What an XRP Price of $100 Actually Requires,

Before getting into the Pepeto presale, that most likely every reader by now already heard about it, as it is making a massive wave now across every crypto news channel, a closer look into one of the largest cryptos is a must.

The man who built XRP does not think $100 is likely, but he refuses to call it impossible. David Schwartz, co-creator of the XRP Ledger, responded on X when challenged to say $100 is out of reach: he does not feel comfortable saying that, according to Trade Brains . He sold his own XRP at $0.10 and let go of Ethereum at $4 before it hit $3,000, which is why he stopped ruling anything out.

At $100, the XRP price would need a market value near $6.19 trillion on 61.86 billion tokens, larger than Apple and Nvidia combined, and that number is not coming in 2026 because most forecasts top out between $5 and $15. But Schwartz made one point that sticks: when XRP traded at half a penny, $0.25 felt as impossible as $100 does now. If the XRP price needs years to grow even tenfold from here, where does the real money get made this cycle?

The Real Reason Big Wallets Are Filling Pepeto Before the Binance Listing

That question is exactly what landed Pepeto on this crypto news article, right as the project approaches its Binance listing. The answer is simple if you use XRP as the example. The biggest returns XRP ever produced went to the people who bought it at $0.005 in 2014, and anyone who put $1,000 in at that price and sold at $3 walked away with $600,000. Pepeto sits at that same early stage right now, and the listing is days away.



Getting in early is everything, and Pepeto already has that covered, but the part that should make every investor pay attention right now is what the team built behind the presale. A zero-fee exchange and cross-chain bridge, all led by a senior Binance developer, and here is the detail that changes the math: every single trade and every transfer runs through the Pepeto token so every holder buying today benefits as the token price climbs with every trade on the platform, and that is purely from utility demand, before you even factor in the meme coin virality that alone turned early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu buyers into millionaires. XRP never had that. Ripple moves value through its network without anyone needing to hold the token, and that is exactly why the XRP price has gone nowhere even after $1.43 billion in ETF inflows since November 2025 according to CoinDesk . Once you see that contrast, it stops being a surprise that XRP whale wallets are quietly moving capital into Pepeto.

Conclusion

The XRP price discussion around $100 made one thing clear: a token at $64 billion in market value is not where life-changing returns come from, and counting on XRP for big multiples means is a costly mistake. Because it keeps you from seeing opportunities like Pepeto that can deliver the same kind of returns in a fraction of the time.

Every serious investor can see Pepeto earns a spot in any portfolio targeting real returns, and the presale pricing shrinks with every round that closes. The Pepeto website still has the entry open, but the listing is approaching and the moment it goes live this rare opportunity shuts for good.

Visit the Pepeto Website to Lock In Presale Pricing Now

FAQs

Can the XRP price ever reach $100?

XRP at $100 needs a $6.19 trillion market cap, which even its co-creator David Schwartz calls unlikely before 2030. Pepeto offers faster return potential at presale price today.

Which crypto presale offers the best entry in 2026?

Pepeto is the top crypto presale now with massive potential, backed by $10.336 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and a senior Binance developer. Staking pays 169% APY before the listing.