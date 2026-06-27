SOUEAST Launched S06 DM and S08 DM in Egypt

CAIRO, Egypt, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 24, SOUEAST launched two plug-in hybrid SUV models: the S06 DM and S08 DM, marking SOUEAST's first hybrid model launch in Egypt, which caters to distinct customers.

New Hybrid SUVs for Diverse Mobility Scenarios

The S06 DM and S08 DM are both PHEV models, balancing commuting efficiency and long-distance travel reliability. The vehicles’ electric mode reduces fuel consumption and cabin noise in cities. On longer and high-speed journeys, the fuel-powered system ensures uninterrupted travel.

As an Urban Stylish Hybrid SUV, the S06 DM stands out in both style and performance. It features a sporty open-front fascia, full-width LED taillights, and a 15.6-inch HD central touchscreen. Powered by a 1.5TD engine designed for hybrid applications and paired with a hybrid system, it delivers a combined system output of 250 kW, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds, offers an NEDC all-electric range of 114 km, and provides a combined range of over 1,300 km on a full tank and a full charge.

As a 7-seat urban comfort SUV, the S08 DM is built for multi-scenario family travel. Measuring 4,810 mm in length with a 2,820 mm wheelbase, it features a standard three-row, seven-seat layout and offers up to 32 seating configurations. It has also been locally tuned for road conditions in Egypt and across Africa. The model is powered by a 1.5TD super hybrid system, delivering a maximum combined output of 255 kW and peak torque of 525 Nm, and comes standard with a 6.4L cooling and heating refrigerator and a 3.3 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) function.

Accelerating Product and Network Expansion in Egypt

Since entering Egypt in July 2025, SOUEAST has risen to sixth place in local passenger vehicle market and fourth among Chinese brands within one year. SOUEAST's product portfolio in Egypt now covers both the C- and D-segments, fuel-powered and electrified models, addressing a broader range of local mobility needs.

SOUEAST has more than 20 sales showrooms and nearly 10 after-sales service outlets in Egypt. The brand will introduce sedans and more electrified models while advancing localized production. This localization strategy will deliver more competitive products to Egypt, create jobs and support the development of the local automotive industry.

For more information about SOUEAST, please visit：

Brand website：www.soueast-motor.com

Contact:

Weitong Liu

PR Manager

Email: business@soueast-motor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a040e68a-30c9-4b17-9508-20f02b7c324e