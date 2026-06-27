DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pepeto presale just pushed past $10.33 million with the Binance listing now within reach, and the wallets entering are the same type that held SOL below $1 in 2020 before it became a top ten asset. No presale this cycle has pulled capital this fast or from this caliber of address, and the fact that it happened during the worst fear readings of the year says more than any forecast could.

The Solana price is drawing heavy attention in crypto news right now, and holders want to know whether the Solana price can reach $3,211. This piece covers the math behind $3,211, and explains why wallets that rode SOL from $0.50 are now entering Pepeto instead.

Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Fills Fast and Here Is What a Solana Price of $3,211 Actually Requires

The Pepeto presale has already caught the attention of most investors across every crypto news platform, but the Solana data needs to come first because it frames everything that follows.

VanEck , the $75 billion asset manager, holds the most aggressive Solana price target on the market at $3,211 by 2030, built on Solana capturing 30% of all crypto adoption and generating $51.8 billion in annual revenue. From $70 that path gives holders roughly a 45x over four years, which looks strong on paper.

But Solana already delivered its real returns years ago, and the people who earned them are not buying SOL at $70 today. Put it this way: $1,000 in SOL today at $70 becomes $45,000 if VanEck's target hits by 2030, and that is a real gain for a large coin, but the same $1,000 in Solana at $0.50 in 2020 turned into nearly $600,000 at the peak, and that is the difference between a strong return and one that actually changes things.

That door closed a long time ago because a $40 billion coin cannot multiply the way it did when it was worth almost nothing. If the Solana price needs four years to grow 45x from here, where do the returns that actually change things come from this cycle?

Why the Same Wallets That Rode Solana Are Now Filling Pepeto

That gap between what Solana can offer today and what early buyers actually earned is the reason Pepeto keeps showing up in this conversation. The biggest SOL gains went to wallets that acted before the crowd arrived, and by the time the first headline landed, the real entry was already gone. Pepeto sits at that same stage today, and the listing is days away.



The timing is already there, but what should make any investor look twice is what sits behind this token. Meme coins with no product at all launch every day and still hit 100x on pure virality, and that is with nothing built behind them. Pepeto carries that same viral reach and even more of it, but it also runs a zero-fee exchange and cross-chain bridge across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, led by the cofounder who grew the original Pepe past $7 billion and a developer who built systems at Binance, and each trade and each transfer on the platform runs through the Pepeto token, which means every presale buyer today benefits as trading volume pushes the price higher. So is 100x hard for a project with this much traction, real utility, and the kind of community momentum that on its own already pushes empty tokens past 100x? The math answers that on its own.

Conclusion

The Solana price discussion around $3,211 made one thing clear: a $40 billion token at this stage is not where the kind of returns that change things come from, and waiting on the Solana price for big multiples from $70 means looking past entries like Pepeto that can cover that distance in a fraction of the time. Pepeto sits at the same early stage Solana sat at in 2020, before the first rally, before the first headline, and the data around it follows the same pattern.



After covering dozens of presales this year, none of them comes close to what Pepeto has put together at this stage, and opportunities shaped like this one do not show up often. The presale price moves higher with every stage that fills, and the entry is still open today, but the listing is approaching and once it goes live this kind of pricing disappears permanently.



Enter the Pepeto Presale Before the Exchange Listing Window Closes

FAQs

Can Solana price reach $3,211 by 2030?



VanEck says yes if Solana captures 30% of global crypto adoption, but that is a 45x over four years from $70. Pepeto offers a faster path at presale price today.



What makes Pepeto the strongest presale entry in 2026?



Pepeto is the strongest crypto presale in 2026 because early SOL buyers turned $1,000 into $600,000 at the same stage Pepeto sits at today.