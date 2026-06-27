Propionic Acid Market Projected to Reach $1.74 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Propionic Acid Market was valued at USD 1.22 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.74 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.63%.

Propionic acid market is growing steadily globally due to rising demand for preservatives, animal feed additives and speciality chemical applications in various industries. The growing need to prolong shelf-life and prevent microbial contamination is driving the increased use of propionic acid in the food, feed, and pharmaceutical industries. The demand is driven by investments in sustainable bio-based production technologies and advanced fermentation processes. Global feed use is projected to grow by 15% by 2034, in line with a 7% growth in global livestock stocks, supporting the long-term commercial visibility of propionic acid’s key end markets.





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Expanding Industrial Applications and Pharmaceutical Usage Accelerating Propionic Acid Market Growth

The demand in global markets is notably driven by the growing application of propionic acid in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and speciality chemicals. Higher consumption in crop protection applications is aiding growth in agrochemical production, while rising industrial manufacturing activities in emerging economies are driving overall demand. The ever-evolving chemical processing technologies are improving the production efficiency, and the growing application base across the food, feed, pharma and industrial sectors are providing the diversified commercial foundation for long-term market growth.

Segmentation Analysis

By Application

The Animal Feed segment had the highest share of the propionic acid market at 42.50% in 2025, due to the significant usage of propionic acid as a mould inhibitor and preservative in livestock feed and silage. Steady commercial buying in this area is underpinned by robust worldwide demand for meat and livestock expansion. Food and Beverages segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.41%. The expanding need for food safety and shelf life extension in packaged goods, bakery items and processed foods is also pushing the growth of food production facilities all over the world.

By Grade

The Food Grade segment dominated the propionic acid market in 2025 with a majority share of 56.80% due to its wide use in the preservation of bakery products, mould control in processed food, and as an animal feed additive in large-scale food and feed manufacturing operations. The Pharmaceutical Grade segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 8.87% owing to the growing demand in drug formulation and active pharmaceutical intermediates, increasing healthcare manufacturing investment and the need for high-purity propionic acid in injectable pharmaceutical applications.

By Source

Synthetic Propionic Acid has maintained the largest market share at 91.50% in 2025, due to its efficient manufacturing process, cost effectiveness, wide availability and strong supply chain supporting large scale applications of animal feed, food and industrial applications globally. Bio-based Propionic Acid is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 10.81%. The growth of this segment is driven by rising environmental consciousness, stringent government policies for low carbon production, and improving biotechnologies and fermentation efficiencies leading to more scalable eco-friendly manufacturing.

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Regional Insights:

North America region was the highest contributor to the propionic acid market with a about 35.80% share in 2025. The region has developed infrastructure for the production of animal feed, food processing and chemical production. The FDA’s strict regulatory standards under the Generally Recognised as Safe classification also enable the controlled application of propionic acid in bakery, dairy and feed preservation applications.

The U.S. Propionic Acid Market was valued at USD 0.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 0.49 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 2.68%. The U.S. remains the largest domestic market due to the demand for livestock feed preservation supported by approximately 9.3 million milk cows and the record cheese production of 14.66 billion pounds in 2025, as well as the consistent procurement of pharmaceutical intermediates and bakery preservation.

The Europe Propionic Acid Market is projected to be valued at USD 0.38 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 0.61 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Europe is a strong market with supportive food safety regulations, a high demand for sustainable chemical preservation solutions, and the approval of propionic acid as a feed additive under European Food Safety Authority regulation ensuring uniform acceptance across livestock production systems. Germany is responsible for 27.50% of the European revenues, while France, the United Kingdom and Italy provide consistent secondary demand in animal nutrition, bakery preservation and speciality chemical channels.

Asia-Pacific Market is projected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialisation, growth in the food processing industry, and increasing livestock production in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and South-east Asia. China has an estimated 800,000 metric tonnes per year installed capacity for propionic acid, which has applications in food preservation and feed applications across rapidly expanding agro-industrial supply chains. The Asia Pacific region accounts for about 54% of projected additional global agricultural output.

Key Players:

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Perstorp Holding AB

OQ Chemicals GmbH

Sasol Limited

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Merck KGaA

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Kanto Chemical Co., Inc.

Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kishida Chemical Co., Ltd.

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Zhejiang Jianye Chemical Co., Ltd.

Luxi Group Co., Ltd.

Yancheng Huade Biological Engineering Co., Ltd.

Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Jianbei Organic Chemical Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Jiutai Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2026: Perstorp Holding AB implemented global propionic acid price increases effective March 2026 in response to elevated raw material and energy costs across its production operations.

2024: Eastman Chemical Company agreed to divest its Texas City Operations to INEOS while optimizing its chemical intermediates portfolio strategy across its global production network.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Propionic Acid Utilization & Application Workflow Analysis – helps you understand adoption patterns across animal feed preservation, food and beverage manufacturing, pharmaceutical intermediates, and agrochemical production environments globally.

– helps you understand adoption patterns across animal feed preservation, food and beverage manufacturing, pharmaceutical intermediates, and agrochemical production environments globally. Food Grade & Pharmaceutical Grade Performance Benchmarks – helps you evaluate advancements in mold inhibition efficacy, antimicrobial preservation consistency, pharmaceutical purity standards, fermentation production efficiency, and bio-based feedstock certification across competing propionic acid product grades.

– helps you evaluate advancements in mold inhibition efficacy, antimicrobial preservation consistency, pharmaceutical purity standards, fermentation production efficiency, and bio-based feedstock certification across competing propionic acid product grades. Synthetic & Bio-Based Production Technology Metrics – helps you assess the commercial and environmental advantages of methanol carbonylation, ethylene hydration, and bio-fermentation production routes across cost-sensitive industrial and premium pharmaceutical propionic acid procurement environments.

– helps you assess the commercial and environmental advantages of methanol carbonylation, ethylene hydration, and bio-fermentation production routes across cost-sensitive industrial and premium pharmaceutical propionic acid procurement environments. Animal Feed & Food Preservation Demand Insights – helps you identify opportunities related to silage preservation adoption, bakery mold inhibition, pharmaceutical API intermediate procurement, and agrochemical crop protection application driving propionic acid commercial growth globally.

– helps you identify opportunities related to silage preservation adoption, bakery mold inhibition, pharmaceutical API intermediate procurement, and agrochemical crop protection application driving propionic acid commercial growth globally. Regulatory Compliance & Sustainability Investment Tracker – helps you uncover trends in FDA GRAS classification updates, EFSA feed additive authorization frameworks, bio-based production incentive programmes, and green chemistry regulation evolution influencing competitive dynamics across the global propionic acid market.

– helps you uncover trends in FDA GRAS classification updates, EFSA feed additive authorization frameworks, bio-based production incentive programmes, and green chemistry regulation evolution influencing competitive dynamics across the global propionic acid market. Bio-Based Propionic Acid & Next-Generation Preservation Innovation Analysis – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from ISCC PLUS certified renewable feedstock sourcing, advanced fermentation scale-up, sustainable packaging preservation applications, pharmaceutical grade purity development, and future green chemistry technologies transforming propionic acid market capability.

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