Graphene Chip Market Size to Hit USD 19.78 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphene Chip Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Graphene Chip Market Size was valued at USD 4.41 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 19.78 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 16.20% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Demand for High-Performance Nanoelectronics and Advanced Semiconductor Computing Accelerates Market Growth Globally

The rising necessity for sophisticated computer technology, artificial intelligence processors, fast communication technology, and next generation of nanoelectronics has led to the increase in global demand for graphene chip technology. As opposed to the traditional silicon chips, the graphene chips are known to exhibit better electron mobility, superior thermal conductance, fewer power losses, and improved signal processing capacity. With the widespread use of the technology in AI computation, quantum computation, 5G network infrastructure, and consumer electronics, among other data-rich applications, the prospects of the industry remain highly promising.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Samsung Electronics

Intel Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Advanced Micro Devices

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Broadcom Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

SK hynix

IBM

Huawei Technologies

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

GlobalFoundries

Applied Graphene Materials

Haydale Graphene Industries

Versarien plc

Graphenea

NanoXplore Inc.

First Graphene Limited

Graphene Chip Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 4.41 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 19.78 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.20% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Chip Type (Transistors, Integrated Circuits, Memory Chips, Sensors, Displays)

• By Application (Electronics, Automotive, Energy, Healthcare, Aerospace)

• By Graphene Form (Monolayer Graphene, Few-Layer Graphene, Graphene Oxide, Reduced Graphene Oxide)

• By Chip Size (10 nm, 10–100 nm, 100–1000 nm, 1000 nm)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Chip Type

The Transistors segment dominated the Graphene Chip Market in 2025 with a share of nearly 42.35% of the overall market revenue attributed to rising usage of graphene transistors in high-speed switching circuits, semiconductors, processors, and communications. The Sensors sub-segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate in the coming years, at a CAGR of 21.40% on account of increasing demand in medical diagnostics, automotive security, environment sensors, IoT technology, wearables, and smart infrastructure.

By Application

The Electronics industry segment captured the highest market share with approximately 48.60% in 2025, driven by the increasing preference for consumer electronics and semiconductors that perform well. The Aerospace industry segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of 21.13%, attributed to the increased need for electronic parts which are light-weight, tough, resistant to radiation and heat.

By Graphene Form

The Monolayer Graphene segment dominated the market with approximately 39.20% share in 2025 due to its exceptional electron mobility, superior electrical conductivity, ultra-thin structure, and ultrafast switching capabilities. The Few-Layer Graphene segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 18.41% due to increased adoption across sensors, flexible electronics, automotive, aerospace, and energy applications.

By Chip Size

The 10 nm category held a significant market share of about 45.30% in 2025, due to its increasing use in the manufacturing of semiconductors, computer chips, AI chips, consumer electronics, and communication systems. The 10-100 nm category is anticipated to have the highest growth rate in the forecasted period of time with a CAGR of 18.48%, due to the rising requirement for scalable and economical graphene chip structures in IoT devices, automotive electronics, flexible electronics, and nanotechnology applications.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the largest market in terms of global Graphene Chip Market share in 2025, contributing around 38.45% to the total revenue, and is expected to continue being the fastest growing region during the forecast period with a CAGR of 17.99%. The factors that are contributing to the growth of the regional market include the presence of a robust semiconductor industry base, increasing demand for artificial intelligence processors, manufacturing of consumer electronics, growing 5G networks, and government initiatives supporting the growth of semiconductors in China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Taiwan.

North America holds a prominent market position on account of the presence of advanced semiconductor research landscape, artificial intelligence chip manufacturing capabilities, increasing demand for defense electronics, and investment in supercomputing facilities.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Intel progressed its foundry roadmap and AI chip manufacturing collaborations, expanding advanced process technologies across the global semiconductor ecosystem.

Intel progressed its foundry roadmap and AI chip manufacturing collaborations, expanding advanced process technologies across the global semiconductor ecosystem. 2025: TSMC expanded advanced packaging capacity in Taiwan and Arizona, supporting rising AI demand and strengthening semiconductor supply chain resilience.

Exclusive Sections of the Graphene Chip Market Report (The USPs):

GRAPHENE SEMICONDUCTOR & NANOELECTRONICS DEPLOYMENT ANALYSIS – helps you understand graphene chip adoption trends across AI processors, advanced computing systems, communication infrastructure, nanoelectronics, and semiconductor innovation ecosystems.

– helps you understand graphene chip adoption trends across AI processors, advanced computing systems, communication infrastructure, nanoelectronics, and semiconductor innovation ecosystems. GRAPHENE MATERIAL PERFORMANCE & CHIP ARCHITECTURE BENCHMARKING – helps you evaluate monolayer graphene, few-layer graphene, transistor technologies, chip scalability, electron mobility performance, and next-generation semiconductor architectures.

– helps you evaluate monolayer graphene, few-layer graphene, transistor technologies, chip scalability, electron mobility performance, and next-generation semiconductor architectures. AI COMPUTING, QUANTUM PROCESSING & HIGH-SPEED DATA INFRASTRUCTURE INSIGHTS – helps you assess opportunities associated with artificial intelligence platforms, quantum computing systems, advanced processors, high-speed communication networks, and data-intensive computing applications.

– helps you assess opportunities associated with artificial intelligence platforms, quantum computing systems, advanced processors, high-speed communication networks, and data-intensive computing applications. SENSORS, IOT & FLEXIBLE ELECTRONICS MARKET TRACKER – helps you identify growth opportunities across smart sensors, wearable devices, intelligent infrastructure, environmental monitoring systems, medical diagnostics, and flexible electronic applications.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across smart sensors, wearable devices, intelligent infrastructure, environmental monitoring systems, medical diagnostics, and flexible electronic applications. AEROSPACE, DEFENSE & ADVANCED COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY ASSESSMENT – helps you uncover high-growth deployment opportunities across avionics systems, satellite communications, defense electronics, aerospace computing, and next-generation communication platforms.

– helps you uncover high-growth deployment opportunities across avionics systems, satellite communications, defense electronics, aerospace computing, and next-generation communication platforms. NEXT-GENERATION GRAPHENE CHIP INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge advancements in graphene-silicon hybrid architectures, AI semiconductor technologies, nanoelectronics engineering, advanced materials research, and future semiconductor innovations shaping the market through 2035.

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