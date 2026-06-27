Solar Backsheet Market Size to Hit USD 6.91 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Backsheet Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Solar Backsheet Market Size was worth USD 3.84 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.91 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.74% over 2026–2035.”

Rising Global Solar Installations and High-Efficiency PV Modules Accelerate Market Growth

The increasing installations of solar PV systems on a global scale, increased investment in the infrastructure of renewable energy, and increased use of highly efficient photovoltaic modules are driving the need for innovative materials used in backsheet of solar panels. Companies have been making investment in the technologies of fluoropolymer backsheet, multi-layer polymer backsheet, recyclable backsheet, and transparent backsheet. The increasing commercialization of bi-facial solar technology and sustainable photovoltaic material is going to provide many growth opportunities for the industry in the long run.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Coveme S.p.A

Cybrid Technologies Inc.

Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd

Hangzhou First Applied Material Co. Ltd.

Krempel GmbH

Vishakha Renewables Pvt. Ltd.

Arkema S.A

3M Company

Toray Industries Inc.

Toyo Aluminium K.K.

Endurans Solar

Isovolta AG

Dunmore Corporation

Taiflex Scientific Co. Ltd

Madico Inc

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

Jiangsu Zhonglai Photovoltaic New Material Co. Ltd

Solar Backsheet Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 3.84 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 6.91 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.74% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Fluoropolymer Backsheets, Non-Fluoropolymer Backsheets, Coated PET Backsheets)

• By Installation Type (Roof-Mounted Solar Systems, Ground-Mounted Solar Systems, Floating Solar Systems)

• By Thickness Type (Below 100 Microns, 100–500 Microns, Above 500 Microns)

• By Application (Utility-Scale Solar Projects, Commercial Solar Installations, Residential Solar Installations)

• By End User (Utility Providers, Commercial & Industrial Sector, Residential Sector)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

The Fluoropolymer Backsheets Segment held a majority share of the Solar Backsheet Market at around 51.00% in 2025 owing to excellent weathering properties, UV resistance, electrical insulating capabilities, and longevity of use. However, the Non-Fluoropolymer Backsheets Segment is projected to register the highest CAGR due to rising need for recyclable, eco-friendly, and fluorine-free backsheet materials for photovoltaics.

By Installation Type

The Ground Mounted Solar Systems segment captured around 56.00% share of the market in 2025 due to the fast expansion of renewable utility-scale energy generation projects as well as investment in large-scale solar farms across the globe. The Floating Solar Systems segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of solar energy projects over water reservoirs.

By Thickness Type

The 100-500 Microns Backsheets category had the highest share of around 47.00% in 2025 owing to its perfect combination of properties such as strength, flexibility, electrically insulated, and cost-effectiveness. The Above 500 Microns Backsheets category would see rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for very durable materials used in photovoltaics.

By Application

The Utility Scale Solar Projects were noted to be the major end-user segment due to their contribution to about 58.00% of market revenue in 2025, due to rising investments in renewable energy, rise in large PV parks, and rising need for solar module protection products that last long. The residential solar installations are likely to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, due to global rise in rooftop solar installations and renewable energy generation in homes.

By End User

The Utility Providers held the major market share of about 55.00% in 2025 owing to the growing installation of mega-sized solar systems and government-led programs for clean energy. The Residential Segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2026-2035 on account of rising installation of rooftop solar systems and awareness regarding renewable energy sources.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region dominated the Global Solar Backsheet Market in 2025 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing regional market throughout the forecast period owing to extensive solar module manufacturing capacity, rapidly expanding photovoltaic installations, and increasing renewable energy investments across China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

North America region holds a strong position in the global market owing to high investments made in utility scale solar energy, rising domestic manufacturing of photovoltaics, and increased usage of solar protection materials in North American countries including the U.S. and Canada.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Cybrid Technologies introduced advanced fluoropolymer-free photovoltaic backsheet solutions featuring enhanced UV resistance and recyclable multilayer structures supporting next-generation sustainable solar module manufacturing globally.

Cybrid Technologies introduced advanced fluoropolymer-free photovoltaic backsheet solutions featuring enhanced UV resistance and recyclable multilayer structures supporting next-generation sustainable solar module manufacturing globally. 2026: Coveme expanded high-performance photovoltaic backsheet manufacturing capacity across Europe and Asia Pacific to support rising demand for bifacial solar modules and utility-scale renewable energy projects.

Exclusive Sections of the Solar Backsheet Market Report (The USPs):

SOLAR PV INSTALLATION & RENEWABLE ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you understand solar backsheet demand across utility-scale projects, distributed solar systems, rooftop installations, and expanding global renewable energy ecosystems.

– helps you understand solar backsheet demand across utility-scale projects, distributed solar systems, rooftop installations, and expanding global renewable energy ecosystems. PHOTOVOLTAIC PROTECTION MATERIALS & BACKSHEET TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – helps you evaluate fluoropolymer, non-fluoropolymer, multilayer polymer, transparent backsheet, UV-resistant, and moisture-resistant photovoltaic protection technologies.

– helps you evaluate fluoropolymer, non-fluoropolymer, multilayer polymer, transparent backsheet, UV-resistant, and moisture-resistant photovoltaic protection technologies. BIFACIAL SOLAR MODULE & NEXT-GENERATION PV MATERIAL INSIGHTS – helps you assess opportunities associated with bifacial photovoltaic systems, transparent backsheets, recyclable materials, and advanced solar module protection innovations.

– helps you assess opportunities associated with bifacial photovoltaic systems, transparent backsheets, recyclable materials, and advanced solar module protection innovations. UTILITY-SCALE SOLAR & DISTRIBUTED ENERGY MARKET TRACKER – helps you identify growth opportunities across utility providers, floating solar projects, residential solar installations, rooftop photovoltaic systems, and large-scale renewable energy deployments.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across utility providers, floating solar projects, residential solar installations, rooftop photovoltaic systems, and large-scale renewable energy deployments. SUSTAINABLE SOLAR MANUFACTURING & PHOTOVOLTAIC MATERIAL ASSESSMENT – helps you uncover opportunities across recyclable photovoltaic materials, fluorine-free backsheet technologies, smart renewable energy infrastructure, and sustainable solar manufacturing ecosystems.

– helps you uncover opportunities across recyclable photovoltaic materials, fluorine-free backsheet technologies, smart renewable energy infrastructure, and sustainable solar manufacturing ecosystems. NEXT-GENERATION SOLAR BACKSHEET INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge advancements in multilayer polymer technologies, weather-resistant coatings, high-durability photovoltaic protection materials, bifacial solar technologies, and future innovations shaping the solar backsheet market through 2035.

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