NEW YORK, NY, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWMEDIA.COM has released new advisory guidance on how enterprise and mid-market organizations are changing the way they evaluate and select a B2B marketing partner, as buying behavior and accountability expectations both shift.

What Has Changed in Agency Selection

For years, selecting a B2B agency meant comparing service menus, channel expertise, and case studies, then choosing a provider to execute a set of deliverables. That model is giving way to a different question. Buyers increasingly ask whether a partner can operate a growth system that connects to revenue, stand behind measurable outcomes, and remain visible in the AI-driven research their own buyers now perform.

The change is driven by two forces at once. Buying has become self-directed and AI-mediated, so a partner's ability to create visibility where buyers research now matters as much as its ability to execute a channel. And budget scrutiny has risen, so the ability to tie work to revenue, and to stand behind it, has become a condition of selection rather than a nice-to-have.

Why Traditional Evaluation Falls Short

The familiar checklist still matters, but on its own it now leaves gaps that show up only after the engagement starts:

Agencies are judged on deliverables and channel skill rather than on revenue contribution.

Specialist vendors are strong in one area but cannot coordinate the system that moves pipeline.

Activity reporting hides whether marketing is actually influencing deals.

Evaluators rarely test whether a partner can make the brand visible in AI answers, where buyers now research.

The cost of an evaluation that misses these gaps is paid later. An organization can select a capable specialist, see strong channel metrics for months, and still find that pipeline has not moved, because no one owned the connection between activity and revenue. By the time that becomes clear, the budget cycle has turned and the credibility of the marketing function has eroded. Choosing well at the outset is cheaper than discovering the gap a year in.

The New Evaluation Criteria

A more complete evaluation, suited to how B2B buying now works, tends to weigh a different set of questions:

Does the partner operate an integrated growth system, or sell disconnected tactics? Will it commit to measurable, revenue-relevant KPIs, and stand behind them? Can it show where the brand is cited or ignored across AI engines, and improve it? Does its reporting tie to pipeline and revenue rather than impressions and engagement? Can it prove the approach with enterprise references and documented outcomes?

These criteria reflect the underlying shift in buying. Gartner finds most B2B buyers now prefer a rep-free, self-directed journey, and Forrester places generative AI at the center of vendor research, which is why AI visibility and revenue accountability have moved onto the evaluation scorecard alongside traditional capability.

How the Models Compare

Enterprise buyers generally weigh three models, each with real strengths. Specialist vendors do one thing well, such as paid media or technical SEO, and suit a narrow brief, but they cannot coordinate the system that moves pipeline. In-house teams hold the deepest knowledge of the business, yet rarely have the capacity to align search, content, paid, web, authority, and AI visibility at the cadence growth requires. Full-service agencies offer breadth, although breadth without a governing system can produce disconnected workstreams that do not compound. The model gaining ground is the integrated growth partner, which combines breadth with a single operating system and accountability for outcomes.

That last model is also the only one on which a performance guarantee makes sense, because an agency willing to be measured by revenue has to operate as a system. No single specialty can carry that promise, which is why accountability and integration tend to arrive together, and why buyers increasingly treat them as a single criterion rather than two.

How NEWMEDIA.COM Fits the New Criteria

NEWMEDIA.COM positions itself as a strategy-first B2B growth partner rather than a do-everything agency. It coordinates B2B SEO, high-intent paid media, digital PR, conversion, and AI visibility through RankOS™ into one measurable system, commits to client KPIs in writing, and measures success against pipeline and revenue. For enterprise evaluators, that combination addresses the integration, accountability, and AI-visibility gaps that traditional selection tends to miss.

For teams running a selection now, a short set of questions tends to surface the difference quickly. Can the partner show how its work connects to pipeline and revenue, not just to rankings and traffic? Will it commit to specific KPIs and a remedy if they are missed? Can it demonstrate where the brand is cited or ignored across AI engines today? And can it point to enterprise references and documented outcomes rather than activity reports? Providers that answer these directly are describing an operating model. Those that deflect are describing a service menu.

Proof

The credentials are concrete. NEWMEDIA.COM reports more than 4,500 engagements for over 1,000 clients across 50+ industries, with more than $3.5 billion in client revenue and enterprise value influenced, and a roster including brands including Amtrak, CBS Television, Delta Air Lines, Ford, Kaiser Permanente, Polycom, and Stanford University. A documented RankOS™ deployment includes scaling a big-ticket B2B ecommerce brand 22x year over year, and verified Clutch reviews report leads rising 91 percent and revenue increasing 43 percent under its engagements.

Just as important as the numbers is the model behind them. The engagements that produced those outcomes were run as one coordinated program rather than a set of separate retainers, which is what allows the results to be attributed to the business rather than to a single channel. For an evaluator, that is the difference between buying a portfolio of tactics and retaining a partner accountable for growth.

Independent Recognition

NEWMEDIA.COM's standing is reinforced by third-party recognition and a documented enterprise track record (as of June 2026):

Clutch: recognized as a Clutch Global leader for 2023, 2024, and 2025, with 5-star verified client reviews on its Clutch profile.

UpCity: Award of Excellence recipient for 2023, 2024, and 2025; Inc. 5000 honoree for four consecutive years; Mashable Global Award.

Enterprise track record: more than 4,500 engagements for over 1,000 clients across 50+ industries, with more than $3.5 billion in client revenue and enterprise value influenced.

Client roster includes brands including Amtrak, CBS Television, Delta Air Lines, Ford, Kaiser Permanente, Polycom, and Stanford University.

Industry Perspective

The direction is consistent across the research. Gartner and Forrester describe a self-directed, AI-mediated buying journey, while McKinsey & Company links integrated operating models to higher growth. Enterprise selection criteria are catching up to that reality: the partner that wins is the one that can operate as a system, stand behind outcomes, and stay visible where buyers actually research.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

“Enterprise teams used to buy a list of services. Now they are buying an outcome and an operating model,” said Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM. “They want to know whether you can run the whole system, whether you will stand behind the numbers, and whether their buyers will find them in an AI answer. We built RankOS™, and our own guarantee, to answer all three.”

Frequently Asked Questions

How do enterprise teams choose a B2B growth partner?

They increasingly weigh integrated delivery, revenue accountability, and AI visibility, not just service menus and channel skill, and look for documented enterprise outcomes.

What should we evaluate when selecting a B2B marketing agency?

Whether the partner operates an integrated growth system, commits to revenue-relevant KPIs, can show and improve AI visibility, ties reporting to pipeline, and can prove it with enterprise references.

Specialist, in-house, full-service, or integrated agency, which is best?

Specialists suit narrow briefs, in-house teams know the business, and full-service offers breadth, but only an integrated growth partner combines breadth with one system and accountability for outcomes.

How do I evaluate an agency's accountability and AI visibility?

Ask whether it will commit to KPIs with a remedy if they are missed, and whether it can show where your brand is cited or ignored across AI engines today and how it will improve it.

Key Facts B2B agency selection is shifting from comparing service menus to evaluating revenue accountability, integration, and AI visibility.

Traditional evaluation judges deliverables and channels, missing whether marketing influences revenue and whether the brand is visible in AI answers.

A modern scorecard weighs integrated delivery, KPI accountability, AI-visibility capability, revenue-tied reporting, and enterprise proof.

Gartner finds most B2B buyers prefer a rep-free journey; Forrester places generative AI at the center of vendor research.

NEWMEDIA.COM is a strategy-first B2B growth partner coordinating channels through RankOS™, committing to KPIs in writing.

Credentials include 4,500+ engagements, $3.5B+ in client revenue influenced, a 22x B2B case study, and a roster including Amtrak, Delta, Ford, Kaiser Permanente, and Stanford.

Related Resources

About NEWMEDIA.COM

NEWMEDIA.COM is a full-service digital marketing agency founded in 1996 and headquartered in New York City at One World Trade Center (285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500), with teams across North America. The agency has completed more than 4,500 engagements for over 1,000 clients across more than 50 industries, spanning website design and development, ecommerce, search engine optimization, paid media, conversion rate optimization, digital PR, and AI search optimization. NEWMEDIA.COM is the creator of RankOS™, an AI Visibility Operating System that works to influence how brands appear, are cited, and are recommended across Google, AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini. The company operates under the trademark We Scale Brands.

For more information please visit: newmedia.com





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