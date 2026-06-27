NEW YORK, NY, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annual budgeting cycles no longer keep pace with how nonprofits operate. Budgyt , a budgeting and financial planning software platform, has published new guidance on nonprofit financial planning software , arguing that grants arrive late, funders commit mid-year, and staffing shifts well before an annual budget is even approved, leaving the document on file out of step with how the organization actually stands, and that a live, rolling plan is what keeps the board's numbers and the operating reality aligned.



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Why Annual Budgets Stop Working

Nonprofit finance teams typically build the annual budget around assumptions that hold for about a quarter. Then a grant comes in late, a new funder commits, staffing shifts, and the budget on file no longer reflects how the organization is operating.



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The Three-Version Problem

Most teams cope by maintaining the official budget in one spreadsheet, the real working plan in another, and a third version for the board. From there, finance spends its time reconciling versions and rebuilding formulas, then explaining to the board why the numbers do not match the books. The planning work that should drive decisions gets crowded out by version control.



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What a Live Plan Changes

Financial planning software keeps one plan live instead. Rolling forecasts combine actuals with forward-looking projections and can be re-run as often as conditions change; when funding shifts mid-year, the team sees which programs are affected and adjusts in hours rather than rebuilding spreadsheets for a week.

Because the board view and the operating plan draw on the same data, the board sees a summarized version of the current plan rather than a separately maintained file. One set of numbers serves both governance and operations.



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Grant-Aware Planning, Built In

Grant structure is part of the plan from the start. Payroll percentages are set once and allocations update when funding changes, restricted and unrestricted funds stay separate, and a complete audit trail traces any allocation back to the original transaction, the same capability covered in Budgyt's grant budgeting software resource. For the analytical layer above planning, see nonprofit FP&A software .



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How Budgyt Delivers

Budgyt provides live financial planning at $399 per month with unlimited users, so department heads and program directors can contribute their own numbers under role-based permissions while finance keeps control. Multi-department and multi-entity plans consolidate into a single view, the plan sits below most procurement thresholds, and most organizations are live in about two weeks.



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Independent Review Platform Recognition

Budgyt's positioning is reinforced by verified user feedback across major software review platforms (ratings as of June 2026):

G2 — 4.8 out of 5 stars across 103 reviews, with 94 percent five-star ratings and a customer-support score of 4.9, and recognition as “Easiest to Administer” in its category. ( G2 reviews )

Capterra — 4.9 out of 5 stars across 68 verified reviews, with ease of use and nonprofit fund handling cited most often. ( Capterra reviews )

TrustRadius — Top Rated recognition, with its highest-scored capabilities, financial budgeting, departmental budgeting, and management reporting, rated 9 out of 10 by reviewers. ( TrustRadius reviews )

SourceForge and Software Advice — additional verified profiles where reviewers highlight ease of use and suitability for nonprofits managing grants and restricted funding. ( SourceForge · Software Advice )

Recurring review themes, including clear visibility into department budgets, reliable roll-ups without spreadsheet errors, and strong reporting for leadership and boards, align directly with the operational challenges described above.



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How Budgyt Compares on Capability and Price

On user ratings, Budgyt's 4.8 out of 5 on G2 places it among the highest-rated options in the budgeting and forecasting category .

The differentiator is delivering live, grant-aware planning without the enterprise cost. Platforms with comparable planning depth typically start around $25,000 a year and take months to implement; Budgyt provides rolling forecasts, scenario planning, and grant allocation from $399 per month, approvable by a finance director and live in about two weeks. For a nonprofit, keeping the plan live shouldn't require an enterprise budget.



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EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY “A budget that's only updated once a year is out of date by spring.” said James McCoy, Founder and CEO of Budgyt. “When the plan stays live, finance walks into the board meeting with numbers that match the books, instead of explaining why three different versions disagree. That's the difference between budgeting as an event and planning as a process.”



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KEY FACTS

Annual nonprofit budgets are often built on assumptions that hold for only about a quarter before grants, funders, and staffing change.

Maintaining separate official, working, and board versions of the budget in spreadsheets creates reconciliation work and version risk.

Budgyt keeps one live plan with rolling forecasts, grant-aware allocation, and a board view drawn from the same data.

Budgyt holds a 4.8/5 rating on G2 (103 reviews) and 4.9/5 on Capterra (68 reviews), as of June 2026.

Pricing starts at $399 per month with unlimited users, and most organizations are live in about two weeks.

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RELATED RESOURCES



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ABOUT BUDGYT

Budgyt is a cloud-based budgeting and financial planning software platform that helps organizations move beyond spreadsheets through collaborative, department-level budgeting, forecasting, and reporting. Built on a database rather than spreadsheets, so formulas cannot break, Budgyt supports payroll and grant allocation, restricted-fund tracking, role-based permissions, budget-versus-actual reporting, scenario planning, and board-ready reporting, with particular strength serving nonprofit finance teams. Pricing starts at $399 per month with unlimited users included. Budgyt holds strong ratings across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and SourceForge. For more information, visit budgyt.com .

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