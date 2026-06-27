Some Investors Believe the Next 30 Days Could Be More Important Than the Last 3 Years

Washington, D.C., June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The past three years have been dominated by a single market story.

Artificial intelligence.

The technology has helped create trillions of dollars in market value, fueled record infrastructure spending, and reshaped investor expectations across the globe.

But according to financial researcher Jim Rickards, the next 30 days could prove more important than the last three years.

In a new free presentation , Rickards explains why several upcoming developments may offer investors their clearest look yet at whether the AI story is progressing as expected.

The Build-Up

For years, investors have focused on future possibilities.

The promise of artificial intelligence.

The potential economic transformation.

The long-term growth opportunities.

Rickards argues that much of today's market enthusiasm rests on assumptions about what AI will eventually become, rather than what it has actually delivered so far.

Consider the scale of what's already been priced in. One AI chipmaker recently became the first company in history to be valued at $5 trillion, despite owning none of the factories that manufacture its products.

According to Rickards' research, AI-related spending now contributes more to U.S. GDP growth than all consumer spending combined. Yet research from MIT found that 95% of corporate AI initiatives have so far failed to produce a measurable return on investment, and data analytics company Palantir currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio above 200, a level that implies decades of future growth already baked into the stock price.

The challenge, Rickards says, is that markets eventually require evidence.

And evidence tends to arrive on specific dates.

The Coming Test

Rickards highlights an upcoming corporate report and announcement scheduled for late July, when major AI-linked company Meta, is due to report earnings.

This update could provide investors with fresh information regarding revenue growth, spending trends, infrastructure demand, and profitability.

According to Rickards, this development may help answer some of the biggest questions surrounding the AI boom.

Can spending continue at its current pace?

Are businesses seeing meaningful returns?

Do financial results support existing expectations?

The answers may not arrive all at once. Rickards points to history as a guide: during the dot-com era, a handful of earnings misses in early 2000 confirmed mounting concerns that internet companies were burning through cash faster than expected, and the Nasdaq began a decline that eventually reached nearly 80%.

He believes a comparable string of disappointing reports from major AI companies this summer could trigger a similar shift in investor sentiment.

But Rickards believes the coming weeks could provide more clarity than investors have received in years.

Why Investors Are Paying Attention

The AI boom is no longer confined to technology companies.

Today it touches retirement accounts, pension systems, corporate debt markets, utilities, infrastructure projects, and broad-market index funds.

According to Rickards, much of the AI buildout is being financed through complex debt structures, where leases on data centers are bundled together and sold off in tranches based on risk, a structure with notable similarities to how mortgages were packaged and sold ahead of the 2008 financial crisis.

Analysts at JPMorgan have observed that bond portfolios, which historically moved in line with interest rates and bank performance, are increasingly correlated with the performance of technology companies instead. Oliver Wyman, a firm regularly hired by major banks to stress-test risk, estimates that a serious AI-linked market correction could erase approximately $33 trillion in value, more than the size of the entire U.S. economy.

That is why Rickards believes upcoming developments deserve attention from a much wider audience than technology investors alone.

About the Presentation

Jim Rickards lays out his full analysis and explains why he believes the next 30 days could become a pivotal period for investors, in a free presentation available now. Click HERE to watch.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and investment strategist who has advised senior government officials on financial and national-security matters. His work has included assignments for the U.S. Treasury, the Pentagon, and the intelligence community, where he helped evaluate systemic threats to financial stability.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand the forces shaping their wealth.