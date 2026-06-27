Acetic Acid Market Size to Hit $34.96 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Rising VAM Demand and Expanding Polyester Production | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Acetic Acid Market was valued at USD 18.57 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 34.96 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period.

The global acetic acid market is growing at a steady pace, on a commercially broad scale. Acetic acid is one of the most important industrial chemicals, which is mainly manufactured by the methanol carbonylation process and is a fundamental building block for the production of vinyl acetate monomer, purified terephthalic acid, acetic anhydride, ester solvents and chloroacetic acid. Rising demand for vinyl acetate monomer is the main driver for the market. The demand for PTA for polyester fibre and PET resin production is growing, and pharmaceutical and food-grade applications are expanding in global industrial and consumer markets.





Download PDF Sample of Acetic Acid Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5975

VAM Demand in Adhesives and Coatings and PTA Expansion for Polyester and PET Production Accelerate Market Growth

Rising demand for vinyl acetate monomer is the confirmed primary growth driver for the acetic acid market. The construction sector's water-based adhesive demand, architectural paint's vinyl-acrylic binder requirement, and the packaging industry's EVA copolymer adoption collectively create VAM demand whose commercial scale compounds with global construction activity and consumer packaging growth. PTA production expansion for the global polyester fiber and PET resin market simultaneously creates structured acetic acid solvent demand whose per-ton consumption at every new production plant creates long-term commercial procurement relationships lasting the plant's full 20 to 30-year operational lifetime.

Segmentation Analysis

By Application

The Vinyl Acetate Monomer segment dominated the Acetic Acid Market with approximately 48% share in 2025, reflecting its role as the most commercially significant acetic acid derivative whose production creates the building block for polyvinyl acetate, polyvinyl alcohol, ethylene vinyl acetate copolymer, and vinyl acetate copolymers serving construction adhesives, paint binders, and packaging films. The Plastics and Polymers segment is the fastest growing, as Asia Pacific's extraordinary polyester fiber production expansion, global PET bottle market growth, and packaging film PET adoption create above-average PTA demand whose acetic acid component compounds with each new production plant commissioned.

By End-Use Industry

In 2025, the Adhesives, Paints and Coatings segment accounted for the largest share in the Acetic Acid Market, with around 35% share. The building and construction industry's PVAc adhesive, vinyl-acrylic paint binder and textile finishing VAM application represented the most commercially concentrated end-use procurement category. The Pharmaceutical and Healthcare segment is the fastest growing as the role of acetic acid as a solvent for pharmaceutical API synthesis and an acetylation reagent and the consumption of acetic anhydride as an intermediate in the production of aspirin and acetaminophen and the growth in production volume in the generic drug market creates above average premium grade procurement.

If You Need Any Customization on Acetic Acid Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5975

Regional Insights:

North America acetic acid market is the fastest growing market, by the production of U.S. Celanese and INEOS, increased procurement of pharmaceuticals and VAM demand from the construction industry. The domestic supply and export programme of Celanese’s Clear Lake mega-plant servicing global VAM and acetic anhydride customers account for approximately 87.4% of North American revenues for the US.

The U.S. acetic acid market was valued at approximately USD 3.57 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 6.73 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.55%, driven by strong demand from vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), acetic anhydride, and applications across adhesives, coatings, and chemical manufacturing industries.

Europe acetic acid market was valued at approximately USD 3.15 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 4.95 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 4.6%. The legacy chemical infrastructure and REACH compliance of INEOS Acetyls’ Hull operations generate structured commercial demand in pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and food-grade applications within a technically sophisticated acetic acid market across Europe. Germany’s chemical industry’s wide acetic acid intermediate procurement and premium grade demand in its pharmaceutical sector alone represents about 22.3% of European revenues, with France, the Netherlands and Belgium as key secondary markets.

Asia Pacific was the leading region in the global Acetic Acid Market in 2025 with the largest revenue share. China is the largest producer and consumer of acetic acid globally, with integrated PTA, VAM and acetate ester manufacturing. Asia Pacific holds a share of around 54.6% in the revenues. The pharmaceutical and textile sectors of India, chemical manufacturing of Japan and chemical sector of South Korea are the major secondary markets which support the commercial dominance of Asia Pacific.

Key Players:

Celanese Corporation

INEOS Acetyls (INEOS Group)

BP Chemicals Ltd. (BP PLC)

Eastman Chemical Company

Sinopec Corporation

PetroChina Company Limited

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

Daicel Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Jiangsu SOPO (Group) Co., Ltd.

GNFC Ltd. (Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers)

Saudi International Petrochemicals Company (Sipchem)

Kingboard Holdings Limited

Chongqing Longevity Chemical Co., Ltd.

Yankuang Cathay Coal Chemicals

Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical

BPX Energy

Helm AG

Myriant Technologies (PTT MCC Biochem)

Recent Developments:

2024: Celanese Corporation expanded its Clear Lake, Texas acetic acid production capacity through process optimization upgrades targeting growing global VAM and acetic anhydride demand from adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceutical sectors.

2023: Eastman Chemical Company launched a new acetic acid production technology aimed at improving production efficiency and reducing environmental impact through advanced process control and energy integration reducing per-ton CO₂ emissions.

Buy Full Research Report on Acetic Acid Market 2026-2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5975

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Acetic Acid Utilization & Industrial Application Workflow Analysis – helps you understand consumption patterns across VAM production, and acetic anhydride intermediate procurement environments globally.

– helps you understand consumption patterns across VAM production, and acetic anhydride intermediate procurement environments globally. VAM & PTA Derivative Performance Benchmarks – helps you evaluate advancements in methanol carbonylation efficiency, energy integration performance, and process optimization economics across competing acetic acid production platforms.

– helps you evaluate advancements in methanol carbonylation efficiency, energy integration performance, and process optimization economics across competing acetic acid production platforms. Commodity & Pharmaceutical Grade Technology Metrics – helps you assess the commercial and regulatory advantages of industrial commodity grade, and pharmaceutical API procurement channels.

– helps you assess the commercial and regulatory advantages of industrial commodity grade, and pharmaceutical API procurement channels. Construction Adhesives & Pharmaceutical API Demand Insights – helps you identify opportunities related to PVAc water-based adhesive adoption, and emerging market construction programme VAM demand driving commercial growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to PVAc water-based adhesive adoption, and emerging market construction programme VAM demand driving commercial growth. Feedstock Pricing & Environmental Compliance Investment Tracker – helps you uncover trends in methanol and carbon monoxide price cycles, and capacity expansion timing influencing competitive dynamics across the global acetic acid market.

– helps you uncover trends in methanol and carbon monoxide price cycles, and capacity expansion timing influencing competitive dynamics across the global acetic acid market. Bio-Based Acetic Acid & Next-Generation Production Innovation Analysis – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from biomass fermentation production routes, and future sustainable chemistry technologies transforming acetic acid market capability globally.

Read Other Related Reports:

Wet Chemicals for Electronics and Semiconductor Applications Market Size Report by 2032

Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size Report by 2032

Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Size Report by 2032

Isoamyl Acetate Market Size Report by 2032

Renewable Chemicals Market Size Report by 2032

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.