American Nurses Association Membership Assembly Votes to Approve Landmark Bylaws Change to Include LPNs/LVNs

Washington, DC, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Nurses Association (ANA) has approved a significant update to its bylaws, expanding membership eligibility to include licensed practical nurses and licensed vocational nurses (LPNs/LVNs).

The change, voted on during ANA’s annual Membership Assembly, reflects ANA’s commitment to strengthening the nursing workforce and advancing professional advocacy, and ensures more nurses can access professional resources, community, and representation through ANA.

“The Power of Nurses™ is in our unity, across specialties and settings, and today ANA is proud to welcome licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses into our membership community. LPNs and LVNs are essential to patient care and to the strength of our profession,” said Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, president of the American Nurses Association. “We’re building a more inclusive ANA that reflects the full nursing team, resulting in improved outcomes for nurses and the patients and communities we serve.”

The vote followed a multiyear effort beginning in 2017, when ANA amended its bylaws to permit states to accept LPNs/LVNs as state-only members. After the pilot’s success, and with support from Constituent and State Nurses Associations (C/SNAs), the approved amendment to the ANA bylaws expands ANA membership to LPNs/LVNs, empowering thousands of nursing professionals to join ANA and/or their state nurses associations.

LPNs/LVNs are licensed nurses who provide direct patient care across a wide range of settings, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, community health settings, and home care. As critical members of the nursing care team, LPNs/LVNs help assess patient needs, deliver hands-on care, support care coordination, and contribute to the strength and capacity of the healthcare system.

This action represents one of the most significant changes to ANA’s bylaws in decades, empowering ANA to represent the full breadth of the nursing care team and to better support nurses across diverse care settings and career pathways. The full effect of the bylaw change will take place over the coming months as the LPN/LVN model is operationalized following Membership Assembly.

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About the American Nurses Association

As the preeminent organization representing more than 5 million registered nurses, the American Nurses Association stands at the forefront of advancing nursing excellence. The association harnesses The Power of Nurses™ to champion the profession and drive transformation in healthcare. Through legislative and political advocacy, comprehensive educational services, and the profession’s leading Code of Ethics and Scope and Standards of Practice, the association empowers nurses across every specialty and practice setting. The association is committed to ensuring healthy work environments, shaping pioneering policies, and cultivating partnerships that enhance both the nursing profession and the broader healthcare experience.

MEDIA CONTACT: newsroom@ana.org