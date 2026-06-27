TherapyGo Announces Milestone as AI-Powered Mental Health Platform Expands Access to Licensed Psychologists





BOCA RATON, Fla., June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Innovation Solutions LLC today announced a major growth milestone for TherapyGo, its AI-powered digital mental health platform designed to help people access emotional wellness support while connecting them with licensed psychologists through a secure digital experience.

The company said TherapyGo has surpassed 300,000 users, reflecting increasing interest in technology-enabled mental health services. The platform combines artificial intelligence with professional psychological care to simplify the process of finding qualified support and improving access to mental health resources.

Rather than replacing licensed professionals, TherapyGo is designed to complement traditional care. Users can begin with AI-assisted guidance, educational resources and personalized recommendations before connecting with licensed psychologists when professional support is appropriate.

According to the company, continued growth has led to additional investment in engineering, artificial intelligence, platform security and clinical partnerships. TherapyGo is also expanding its network of licensed psychologists to improve availability for users seeking professional care.

"Our vision has always been to make quality mental health support more accessible," said Betul Dilmec, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Business Development at TherapyGo.

"Artificial intelligence should help people reach the right professional faster, not replace human expertise. We believe technology can remove barriers and improve access to care for millions of people."

Dilmec said the company will continue investing in responsible AI development, user privacy and platform security while expanding internationally. She added that TherapyGo aims to build long-term relationships with licensed psychologists and healthcare professionals to strengthen its digital ecosystem.

TherapyGo integrates AI-assisted conversations, personalized recommendations and access to licensed psychologists into a single platform. The company said its development strategy focuses on accessibility, ethical AI practices and a user-centered experience.

The company plans to introduce additional language support, enhanced personalization capabilities and expanded international availability as part of its long-term product roadmap.

Digital mental health services continue to evolve as patients increasingly seek flexible ways to access care. TherapyGo believes technology can help reduce barriers while supporting healthcare professionals through efficient digital tools.

About TherapyGo



TherapyGo is an AI-powered digital mental health platform developed by United Innovation Solutions LLC. The platform connects users with licensed psychologists while using artificial intelligence to improve accessibility, personalization and the overall user experience.

About United Innovation Solutions LLC

United Innovation Solutions LLC is a U.S.-based technology company focused on artificial intelligence, digital health and scalable software platforms.

Media Contact



Betul Dilmec

Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Head of Business Development

United Innovation Solutions LLC

https://therapygo.co

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