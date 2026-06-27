ThinkCareBelieve: Week 75 of the Trump 2.0 Administration

Washington, DC, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on Events that transpired during Week 75 of the Trump Administration, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they happened since President Trump took office in January 2025.

The article can be accessed in full at https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/06/27/week-75-of-the-trump-2-0-administration/

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

1) What are the Patriot Games and how will they help young adults develop their own goals for excellence while celebrating their Nation’s Birthday?

2) How is the United States benefiting from hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where over 1.3 million international attendees will have the opportunity to experience American culture, values, and hospitality?

3) What impact does Justice Thomas's opinion on this week's SCOTUS ruling that immigrants have no equal protection rights against the federal government have on 2015 George Soros 6-point Plan for Illegal Immigrant Invasions?

4) How is Agriculture making a giant leap forward in innovation and technology for healthier and more sustainable food production?

5) How is the evidence stacking up against Dr. Anthony Fauci and how is he going to have to account for what he did to the world?

ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America’s Weekly Golden Chronicle here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

The Trump Administration’s Agenda for Greatness: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/03/28/the-trump-administrations-agenda-for-greatness/

How President Trump Helped Real People: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/22/how-president-trump-really-helped-real-people/

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