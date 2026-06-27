DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Meme Coin Pepeto confirmed that its Ethereum-based DeFi exchange has moved into final testing before launch, with the official go-live date only days away. No meme coin in crypto history has shipped a working exchange, cross-chain bridge, and AI contract scanner before listing on a major platform, and the $10.336 million already raised tells you the market sees what that means.

The attention forming around this project follows the pattern Dogecoin created months before tiny buys became generational money, but what makes it this special?. This piece breaks down what the Dogecoin price prediction needs to hit $1, why meme coins without utility are bleeding across June, and why every data point keeps circling back to Pepeto.

Pepeto Whale Activity Climbs While the Dogecoin Price Prediction Hits a $1 Wall

The crypto market is deep in the red but Pepeto is pulling massive whales, and money like that does not move unless they spot something rare. To understand what those wallets see coming, start with Dogecoin, the meme coin Pepeto is built to outperform.

Dogecoin price is struggling to regain its pace, and the reason is simple because a token with no working product bleeds value the second the crowd turns away. CoinMarketCap shows that DOGE reaching $1 requires a market cap above $154 billion on 154.5 billion tokens, a target most models do not expect before 2030, and that wall is exactly such whales are definitely not buying it right now.



Meme coins work like waves, and the ones who built fortunes on Dogecoin caught it at the start, rode it through the peak, and stepped off before the crash. So where does the next fortune get made?

It gets made by catching the next wave before anyone notices the water rising, and right now a new crypto is pulling Dogecoin-level virality from day one with Elon Musk connections across every platform and a holder base expanding the way DOGE expanded before it blew up. That is Pepeto.

Pepeto Project Reveals What Utility Meme Coins Can Deliver

The case by now is clear enough for any serious investor to see. The one move that separates portfolios worth millions from portfolios stuck in place has never been chasing coins already sitting at billion-dollar market caps. It has always been spotting the ones that will carry those numbers later, later when you are already sitting on the kind of returns most people only read about.



for 2026, the new meme coin Pepeto is outpacing every other project, and a crypto analysts tracking it have been always convinced of presales, they are the best choice as the worst one of them can do a 40x on listing day, but this one, Pepeto is impressing, never seen this kind of attention, in a red market, pulling more than 10M, makes me only wonder by how much it will surpass every single previous meme coin breakout we have seen before.



By now Pepeto has already proven it belongs in any serious portfolio, even before getting into the other exciting side of the Pepeto mystery, links to Elon musk are getting louder day by day, yes, elon musk, the figure that powered Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, the one who just made a revolution in the stock market with space X, apparently getting ready to make another one with meme coins through Pepeto, and such informations never get confirmed until they happen, and by the time they do, the wallets that got in before the announcement are already sitting on the kind of money everyone else will spend years wishing they had.

Conclusion

Crypto has never rewarded the smartest, it rewards the ones with enough courage to think out of the box. Dogecoin price is not hitting $1 anytime soon, and Pepeto proves itself day by day as the opportunity not to miss this year. A year where millions of returns will be made out of crypto once the political conflicts get solved, Rates cuts land, and this is the exact moment to act on presales that will explode once that happens, where Pepeto is taking the top spot for now.

Once Pepeto hits exchanges, the presale window closes permanently, and the kind of ground-floor entry that flipped small wallets into serious money during every past cycle disappears with it.

Enter the Pepeto Presale Now Before the Binance Listing Goes Live

FAQs

Can the Dogecoin price prediction hit $1 this year?

DOGE at $1 needs a $154 billion market cap that no model expects before 2030. Pepeto offers a stronger entry at presale price with real tools already built.

What makes the new meme coin Pepeto the leading crypto presale in 2026?

Pepeto is the top crypto presale now with massive traction, and analysts predict it will hand early investors the same returns Dogecoin once did.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e0f85e6-c863-4a5f-a205-5a8677033715