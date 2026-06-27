Drive Point Exchange Announces Strategic Partnership with Apex Auto Solutions, NAAC, and Insurify.com

Elmhurst, IL, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Auto Solutions Inc. today unveiled DRIVE POINT EXCHANGE, a rebranded and expanded automotive savings platform built through strategic partnerships with major manufacturers, chosen administrator North American Auto Care (NAAC), and Insurify.com, a leading online insurance comparison platform. The new initiative is specifically designed to fix many of the financial and protection problems that often begin at the dealership level, while helping Americans save significantly on vehicle ownership costs.

Drive Point Exchange !!!

DRIVE POINT EXCHANGE focuses on cleaning up “down‑the‑road” issues that arise from rushed F&I presentations, confusing service contracts, mismatched coverage, and poorly structured loan or lease terms sold in dealership finance offices. By stepping in after the sale, the platform helps customers realign their protection, payment structures, and insurance choices so they better match the driver’s actual needs and budget.

Through its partnership with NAAC as the chosen administrator, DRIVE POINT EXCHANGE offers more transparent and accessible vehicle service contracts and ancillary products, making it easier for drivers to understand what is covered, how claims work, and where they can reduce surprise repair bills. Insurify.com’s comparison technology gives customers a direct path to shop and optimize their insurance coverage, reducing premiums and resolving situations where drivers were placed into either overpriced or poorly tailored policies at the point of sale.

“Our message is simple: if something went wrong at the dealership, DRIVE POINT EXCHANGE is here to fix it,” said a spokesperson for Apex Auto Solutions Inc. “Too many drivers leave with confusing paperwork, protection they don’t understand, or payments that don’t fit their lives. By partnering with major manufacturers, NAAC, and Insurify.com, we give consumers a second chance to structure their auto finance, warranty, and insurance the right way—and often save thousands of dollars over the life of the vehicle.”

The platform is designed as a one‑stop solution: drivers can review their existing dealer‑sold contracts, refinance options, and insurance policies, then compare them against DRIVE POINT EXCHANGE’s curated programs. When appropriate, the team helps unwind or replace problematic products, improve coverage, and lower total monthly obligations.

Apex Auto Solutions Inc. emphasized that DRIVE POINT EXCHANGE will continue to expand its network of lenders, administrators, and insurance partners, with a focus on repairing dealership‑created problems and restoring consumer confidence in the automotive finance and protection process.

Savings American's Thousands!

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