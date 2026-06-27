Top Columbus Ohio Realtors The Van Steyn Partners Celebrate 22 Years

Columbus, OHIO, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For homeowners searching for the top REALTORS in Columbus Ohio, Van Steyn Partners has been the answer for more than two decades. The real estate team of Marc and Charlotte Van Steyn, operating under the RE/MAX Premier Choice brokerage, is marking 22 years this year, pairing two generations of award-winning real estate professionals with a marketing system built for the Columbus Ohio housing market.

22 Years, Two Generations, One Standard of Excellence

When Marc Van Steyn joined his mother, Charlotte Van Steyn, in 2004, he became the third generation of his family in the business and the partnership that carries their name was born. In the 22 years since, the two have built one of the most credentialed teams in Central Ohio's Real Estate Market. Charlotte is Co-Owner and Broker of RE/MAX Premier Choice and brings 50 years in the business. Alongside running the brokerage, she works directly with clients as part of Van Steyn Partners, with a career that includes serving as President of Bob Webb's real estate division, the well-known custom builder in Central Ohio for decades. Marc, licensed since 2004, has completed hundreds of transactions, holds his CBR, ABR, and SFR designations and has received numerous sales awards from the Columbus REALTORS Association and RE/MAX International, making Van Steyn Partners recognized as some of the best realtors in Columbus Ohio.

Charlotte is a past President of the Columbus REALTORS Association and has served on its ethics and disciplinary committees. Her recognition includes Broker of the Year and Salesperson of the Year from the Columbus Board of Realtors, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Columbus Realtors Association, the RE/MAX International Hall of Fame Sales Award, the RE/MAX International Lifetime Achievement Award, the Ohio REALTORS Association Distinguished Service Award and the Pinnacle of Performance honor from the Ohio REALTORS Association. Both Marc and Charlotte are awardees of the Columbus REALTORS Association $25 Million Dollar Club, the Columbus REALTORS Association's top award tier.

A Marketing System Built to Sell Houses for Top Dollar

The partnership uses a proprietary marketing system that Marc developed over 15 years ago. The system drives tens of thousands of marketing impressions per listing through a sales funnel that includes 3D walkthroughs, video tours, and drone footage. The approach is designed for efficiency and ensuring the homeowner gets top value for their property. The team averages roughly three to four showings per offer, compared with the industry average of 10 to 12.

A Client First Philosophy

Marc and Charlotte take a professional, candid approach grounded in one principle: the client's interests come first. With buyers, that often means Marc directing someone out of a purchase, by recommending they look past the cosmetics to identify larger structural or financial issues that a less candid agent may overlook.

"The most important thing to me when I work with a buyer is that they make a good, educated investment," Marc said. "I'm not there just to sell them something."

For sellers, that same commitment shows up in results. The partnership's marketing system is built to put each property in front of the right buyers through extensive, targeted exposure. One recent client worked with Marc as their Powell Ohio Realtor and received 17% more for their home using the system. By reaching a wide pool of qualified, motivated buyers, the system is designed to help homeowners capture the full value of their property.

Serving the Greater Columbus Ohio Market

Van Steyn Partners serves clients with a spectrum of investment levels across Central Ohio. Luxury, relocation buyers and sellers; including areas of Powell, Lewis Center, Worthington, Dublin, Upper Arlington, Hilliard, Clintonville, New Albany, Westerville, the Short North, Italian Village, German Village, Jerome Village and Delaware. The partnership holds a BBB A+ rating and is a multiyear Angi Super Service Award winner.

About Van Steyn Partners

Van Steyn Partners is an effective real estate partnership led by Marc and Charlotte Van Steyn, operating under the real estate brokerage of RE/MAX Premier Choice in Columbus, Ohio, and serving buyers and sellers across Columbus Ohio in the Housing Market.

Press Inquiries

Marc Van Steyn

mvansteyn [at] premier-choice.com

614-596-2934

https://vansteynpartners.com/

1560 Fishinger Road Suite 150 Columbus Ohio 43221