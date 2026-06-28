Leading Maritime Disaster Lawyers Urge Duck-Boat Ban After Today’s Incident Near Boston

PHILADELPHIA, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading maritime attorneys at Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky today are renewing their call for a ban on all tourist duck boat operations after numerous passengers on a disabled Boston Duck Tours amphibious vehicle were injured when it flipped on its side while being towed from the Charles River, according to numerous published reports.

Attorneys Robert J. Mongeluzzi and Andrew R. Duffy, whose Philadelphia-based firm has represented dozens of victims in duck-boat disaster cases across the U.S. since 2010 and have recovered more than $175 million for those victims of duck boat accidents, said after today’s incident, “We have long maintained that duck boats – designed to replicate World War II landing craft - are inherently unsafe, have been demonstrated to be deathtraps – in and out of the water - and should be banned once and for all. We hope and pray for the injured in today’s incident and that regulators prohibit renewed operations until passenger and public safety can be assured.”

Photo: Boston Globe

Attorneys Mongeluzzi and Duffy led the firm’s legal team that represented the victims of the deadly duck boat disasters in Philadelphia, in July, 2010, and in Branson, Missouri, in July, 2018. They can be contacted to discuss this latest foreseeable and preventable incident and past catastrophes.

Contacts:

Robert J. Mongeluzzi / rmongeluzzi@smbb.com / 215-850-6571

Andrew R. Duffy / aduffy@smbb.com / 609-320-4919

Steph Rosenfeld / steph@idadvisors.com / 315-514-4101

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1df11ca4-91b7-4a3e-8c1b-d66b5df4c6ea