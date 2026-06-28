Ube Superfood Unveils Premier Organic Purple Yam Powder Blend Amid Global Ube Craze

Middletown, DELAWARE, June 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ube Superfood, a leading clean-label wellness brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its premier organic purple yam powder blend. This innovative product is set to capture the surging global "ube craze" that is sweeping through the functional beverage and culinary spaces. As consumers increasingly seek vibrant, clean-label alternatives to traditional lattes and matcha, Ube Superfood introduces an authentic, sustainable option to a market often flooded with synthetic dyes and heavy sugars.

Ube Superfood

The brand's signature product offers a transparent, clean-label formulation featuring 90% pure authentic ube and 10% real vanilla powder. This unique blend delivers a naturally sweet, caffeine-free superfood ritual packed with antioxidants and fiber, ideal for lattes, smoothies, and wellness baking. Ube Superfood's commitment to quality and sustainability is evident in its sourcing of premium, USDA Organic purple yam directly from sustainable family farms in the Philippines.

In response to rapid adoption across the food service industry, Ube Superfood is expanding its distribution channels to meet commercial demand. Specialty coffee shops, artisanal bakeries, and high-end wellness spaces looking for a premium ube wholesale supplier can now source the brand’s professional-grade barista blend directly via the B2B platform, Faire. This wholesale program allows independent beverage creators to easily incorporate a pure, syrup-free ube option onto their menus with flexible, low minimum order quantities (MOQs).



"Our mission is to provide consumers with a nutrient-dense, clean-label alternative that not only supports their wellness journey but also respects the environment," said Gil Zehn, spokesperson for Ube Superfood. "We are proud to offer a product that is as beneficial for the body as it is for the planet."

Rich in anthocyanin antioxidants, vitamins, and gut-friendly fiber, Ube Superfood's purple yam powder blend provides functional, slow-burning energy without the crash associated with caffeine. This makes it an excellent choice for those looking to enhance their daily rituals with a vibrant, healthful twist.

As the demand for clean-label, plant-based products continues to rise, Ube Superfood is poised to lead the way with its innovative offerings. The brand's dedication to transparency and quality ensures that consumers can enjoy a product that is free from added sugars, fillers, or artificial dyes, aligning with the growing trend towards mindful consumption.

Ube Superfood's launch of its premier organic purple yam powder blend marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey to redefine the functional beverage and culinary landscapes. By offering a product that combines tradition with innovation, Ube Superfood is set to become a staple in kitchens and cafes around the world.

Ube Superfood

About Ube Superfood

Ube Superfood is a clean-label wellness brand specializing in premium, USDA Organic purple yam (ube) powder sourced directly from sustainable family farms in the Philippines. Purpose-built as a vibrant, caffeine-free alternative to traditional coffee and matcha, our nutrient-dense blends feature 90% pure authentic ube and 10% real vanilla powder with zero added sugars, fillers, or artificial dyes. Rich in anthocyanin antioxidants, vitamins, and gut-friendly fiber, Ube Superfood provides functional, slow-burning energy for lattes, smoothies, and elevated baking.

Press Inquiries

Gil Zehn

gil [at] ubesuperfood.com

https://ubesuperfood.com/