Miami, USA, June 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Advisor, a leading educational resource focused on precious metals investing and retirement diversification, has released its annual rankings of the Best Gold IRA Companies for 2026, naming Augusta Precious Metals as the organization’s Best Overall Gold IRA Company following an extensive evaluation of leading providers serving retirement investors nationwide.

The rankings come as interest in Gold IRAs continues to rise among investors seeking diversification beyond traditional stocks and bonds amid ongoing concerns about inflation, government debt, market volatility, and long-term retirement planning challenges.

Gold Advisor’s research team reviewed numerous precious metals IRA providers using a methodology designed to evaluate the factors most important to retirement investors. The review process considered company reputation, customer satisfaction, years in business, educational resources, account setup assistance, rollover support, buyback programs, transparency, precious metals selection, and overall customer experience.

Best Gold IRA Companies of 2026

According to Gold Advisor, Augusta Precious Metals distinguished itself by delivering strong performance across virtually every major category evaluated during the review process.

Augusta Award Highlights

In addition to earning the top overall ranking, Augusta Precious Metals received recognition in several key categories:

Best Overall Gold IRA Company.

Best for Investor Education.

Best for Retirement Rollovers.

Best Reputation.

Best Gold IRA Onboarding Experience.

Researchers noted that Augusta’s strength stems from its ability to provide a highly guided experience for retirement investors while maintaining a strong reputation within the precious metals industry.

Among the factors cited in Augusta’s top ranking were:

Extensive experience assisting investors with retirement account rollovers.

Educational resources designed for both new and experienced investors.

Streamlined account setup and rollover processes.

Dedicated account representatives.

Strong customer review profiles across multiple platforms.

Transparent educational approach to precious metals ownership.

Ongoing support throughout the life of the account.

Established relationships within the self-directed IRA ecosystem.

“Many investors exploring Gold IRAs are doing so for the first time and often have questions about rollovers, storage options, IRS rules, and eligible precious metals,” said a spokesperson for Gold Advisor. “The companies that stand out are typically those that make the process easier to understand while providing strong support throughout the account setup process. Augusta consistently performed well across the categories we believe matter most to retirement investors.”

Why Investors Continue to Explore Gold IRAs

Gold IRAs have become an increasingly popular retirement diversification strategy over the past decade.

Unlike traditional retirement accounts that may primarily hold stocks, bonds, mutual funds, or ETFs, a self-directed Gold IRA allows investors to hold certain IRS-approved physical precious metals within a tax-advantaged retirement account structure.

Supporters of Gold IRAs often point to several potential benefits:

Diversification beyond traditional financial assets.

Potential protection against inflation.

Reduced dependence on stock market performance.

Ownership of tangible assets.

Long-term wealth preservation objectives.

Portfolio risk management strategies.

While Gold IRAs are not suitable for every investor, Gold Advisor notes that many retirees and pre-retirees view precious metals as a potential complement to traditional retirement investments.

Growing Interest in Retirement Diversification

Recent years have seen heightened investor interest in alternative retirement assets as market volatility, inflation concerns, geopolitical uncertainty, and questions surrounding long-term debt levels continue to shape investor behavior.

Many retirement savers approaching retirement are increasingly focused on diversification strategies designed to reduce concentration risk within their portfolios.

Industry observers have noted that investors frequently research Gold IRAs after experiencing periods of stock market volatility or when evaluating ways to balance traditional retirement holdings with assets that historically have demonstrated different performance characteristics than equities.

According to Gold Advisor, retirement diversification remains one of the primary reasons investors begin researching precious metals IRAs.

Why Goldco Ranked Second

Goldco secured the second position in Gold Advisor’s rankings and received recognition as the Best Gold IRA Company for 401(k) Rollovers.

Researchers highlighted the company’s strong rollover support, educational resources, and longstanding presence within the precious metals industry. Goldco was also recognized for helping investors better understand the role precious metals may play within a diversified retirement strategy.

Why American Hartford Gold Ranked Third

American Hartford Gold earned the third position and was recognized as the Best Gold IRA Company for Low Fees.

Gold Advisor noted that American Hartford Gold’s low-fee positioning, accessible onboarding experience, and strong presence in the precious metals industry contributed to its placement in the rankings.

The company was also recognized for helping investors better understand how precious metals may fit into a diversified retirement portfolio.

Evaluation Criteria

Gold Advisor’s rankings were developed using a proprietary review process designed to evaluate the factors most commonly cited by retirement investors when selecting a Gold IRA company.

Review categories included:

Company reputation.

Customer reviews and satisfaction.

Industry experience.

Educational resources.

Precious metals selection.

Rollover assistance.

Account setup process.

Transparency.

Buyback programs.

Overall customer experience.

The organization emphasized that no single Gold IRA company is necessarily the best fit for every investor and encourages consumers to perform their own due diligence before making retirement-related decisions.

About Gold Advisor

Gold Advisor is an independent educational resource dedicated to helping consumers better understand Gold IRAs, precious metals investing, retirement diversification strategies, and self-directed retirement accounts. The organization publishes company reviews, rankings, educational guides, and market commentary designed to help investors make informed retirement planning decisions.





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