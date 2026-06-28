Msheireb Properties CEO wins two 'Real Estate CEO of the Year' awards in the GCC and Asia Pacific regions

DOHA, Qatar, June 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, achieved an exceptional accomplishment by being named CEO of the Year by both the Gulf Business Real Estate Awards and the Real Estate Asia Awards, making him one of the few real estate leaders to receive this recognition simultaneously across the Gulf Cooperation Council and Asia-Pacific regions.

A Leader Recognised Across Two Regions

At the inaugural Gulf Business Real Estate Awards, organised by Dubai-based publication Gulf Business, Eng. Al Kuwari received the Real Estate CEO of the Year award at a ceremony held in the UAE. The awards programme recognises the most influential real estate leaders, developers, and projects across the Gulf Cooperation Council, celebrating excellence across 35 categories.

Eng. Al Kuwari was further honoured at the Real Estate Asia Awards annual gala in Singapore. The programme recognises outstanding developers, projects, and industry leaders from across Asia who are shaping the future of the built environment through innovation, resilience, and excellence.

This dual recognition reflects the prominent position that Msheireb Properties has accomplished under the leadership of Eng. Ali Al Kuwari on both the regional and international real estate stage, underscoring the impact the company has made across two of the world's most dynamic and competitive property markets. It also demonstrates the success of establishing Qatari developments as a global benchmark for sustainable, people-centric urban development through the delivery of pioneering projects such as Msheireb Downtown Doha and Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, as well as forging strategic partnerships with leading organisations including Cundall, Ooredoo, and MEEZA.

Msheireb Properties Recognised for Sustainability and Strategic Collaboration

In addition to the CEO honours, Msheireb Properties received two organisational awards within the same programmes, further reinforcing its institutional standing and leadership in the areas of sustainability, innovation and building strategic partnerships.

At the Gulf Business Real Estate Awards, Msheireb Properties was named Smart and Sustainable Developer of the Year, recognising its pioneering approach to environmentally responsible development and integrated smart city infrastructure. The award reflects the continued success of the city, one of the world's first fully built smart and sustainable cities, where traditional Qatari architecture is seamlessly integrated with advanced technology, walkability, and energy efficiency.

At the Real Estate Asia Awards, Msheireb Properties received the Strategic Partnership of the Year award for Engineering a Legacy: The Msheireb Properties and Cundall Strategic ESG Alliance, recognising the long-term collaboration between the two organisations in embedding environmental, social, and governance principles into major urban development projects across the sector.

Commenting on the awards, Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, said: “To receive this recognition from one of the region's leading real estate award programmes across the GCC and Asia-Pacific is a tremendous honour for Msheireb Properties. We view these awards as a reflection of the success of our integrated development model, one that brings together innovation, sustainability, heritage, and people-centric urban development. These achievements represent more than institutional success; they also reflect Qatar's growing position as a global benchmark for sustainable urban development and a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy. They reaffirm our commitment to continuing to develop destinations and initiatives that support the goals of Qatar National Vision, enhance quality of life, empower the creative economy, and deliver urban models that create lasting impact both on a local and international level."

msheireb@bljworldwide.com

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