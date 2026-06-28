After the SpaceX IPO, Investors Are Looking Past Launch — to the Companies That Sell What Satellites See

Editorial Commentary — Commercial Space Series

SpaceX’s listing put rockets and broadband in the spotlight, but the data layer of the space economy is its own market. Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) sells daily Earth-imagery and analytics, with record revenue and a fast-growing backlog.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Metal News Market Commentary, the public listing of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SPCX) — There is a third layer to the space economy that is easy to overlook and increasingly valuable in its own right — the data. Once satellites are in orbit, what they observe about the Earth below becomes a sellable product, and an entire category of public companies exists to capture, refine, and sell that information. Get our free Orbital Economy Signal Brief for plain-English intelligence on the commercial-space sector, delivered as it moves.

Key Takeaways

The SpaceX IPO drew attention to launch and satellite broadband — but the Earth-observation data layer is a distinct, subscription-driven market with its own public names.

drew attention to launch and satellite broadband — but the is a distinct, subscription-driven market with its own public names. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) reported record quarterly revenue of about US$94 million, up 42% year-over-year , for the quarter ended April 30, 2026, with backlog above US$906 million.

, for the quarter ended April 30, 2026, with backlog above US$906 million. Planet ended the period with cash and short-term investments up 223% year-over-year to about US$731 million , and raised full-year revenue guidance to roughly US$425–441 million.

, and raised full-year revenue guidance to roughly US$425–441 million. Other listed Earth-observation and satellite-data names include Satellogic (Nasdaq: SATL) and BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) — each distinct, and neither a proxy for the other.

The Part of the Space Economy the IPO Headlines Missed

This is the Earth-observation layer, and it behaves less like a rocket business and more like a software-and-data subscription business — recurring revenue, high gross margins, and customer relationships that compound over time. As the SpaceX IPO pushes investors to map the full space value chain, the data layer stands out as the part with the most familiar, and arguably most durable, business model. The most prominent public name in it is Planet Labs.

Planet Labs: Selling a Daily Picture of the Planet

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), based in San Francisco, operates one of the largest fleets of imaging satellites in the world, capturing daily, high-resolution imagery of the Earth and selling that data — plus AI-enabled analytics built on top of it — by subscription to governments, defense and intelligence agencies, agriculture, energy, insurance, and environmental customers. Its model is the inverse of a launch company’s: rather than selling a one-time trip to orbit, it sells an ongoing, ever-refreshing stream of information about change on the ground.

The financials have started to reflect that model maturing. For the quarter ended April 30, 2026 — its fiscal first quarter of 2027 — Planet reported record revenue of about US$94 million, up 42% year-over-year, with remaining performance obligations up 81% and backlog above US$906 million. The company ended the period with cash and short-term investments up 223% year-over-year to roughly US$731 million, and raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately US$425–441 million while pointing toward adjusted-EBITDA profitability. It also continued deploying its next-generation, higher-resolution Pelican satellites, including one carrying Sweden’s first sovereign reconnaissance payload.

The risks are characteristic of the category: Planet has historically operated at a net loss as it invested in its constellation, it carries meaningful exposure to government and defense budgets and procurement timing, and it faces real competition in a field where imagery is increasingly abundant. Record revenue and a strengthening balance sheet improve the picture, but profitability at scale still has to be demonstrated, not assumed.

Why the Data Layer Benefits From the Whole Sector’s Growth

There is a structural reason Earth-observation companies stand to gain from the post-SpaceX-IPO environment, and it is almost mechanical: cheaper, more frequent launch — the very thing SpaceX pioneered and Rocket Lab and others are extending — lowers the cost of putting imaging satellites into orbit and refreshing constellations. The launch layer is, in effect, the cost base for the data layer. As access to space gets cheaper and more routine, the economics of operating a large imaging fleet improve, and the data those fleets produce gets cheaper to generate and richer in coverage. In that sense, a data company like Planet is a downstream beneficiary of the same forces the SpaceX listing has spotlighted — it sells the output of an infrastructure that is getting cheaper to build. Tracking how this sector is being repriced in real time? Join the free Orbital Economy Signal Brief to follow the shifts as they happen.

The Wider Earth-Observation Field

A couple of other listed companies populate the Earth-observation and satellite-data landscape — each with a distinct focus and risk profile, and neither a proxy for the other. Satellogic (Nasdaq: SATL) is a vertically integrated geospatial-intelligence company pursuing high-resolution Earth observation at low cost; it reported first-quarter 2026 revenue up 80% year-over-year, off a small base, as it expands defense and intelligence partnerships. BlackSky Technology (NYSE: BKSY) focuses on rapid-revisit, very-high-resolution imagery and a software platform that turns it into geospatial intelligence for government and commercial customers, anchoring the real-time-tasking end of the market. Together with Planet, these names show that “space data” spans optical imagery and geospatial intelligence — subscription-oriented businesses being re-rated alongside the broader sector, even as each depends on its own constellation, customers, and path to profitability.

A Newer Public Entrant Worth Noting

Investors tracking newer public entrants may also note Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), included here for context only and not as a recommendation. The company, which completed its IPO in December 2025, announced that it was added to the broad-market Russell 3000 Index effective June 29, 2026, as part of the index’s 2026 reconstitution. Starfighters has said it operates a fleet of supersonic F-104 aircraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and continues to develop its STARLAUNCH air-launch platform. As with all names here, these are the company’s own disclosures and should be verified independently.

The Bottom Line

The SpaceX IPO trained the market’s eye on rockets and broadband, but the space economy is a stack, and its data layer may be its most software-like, most recurring, and most overlooked tier. Planet Labs is the most prominent public way to own that layer, with record revenue, a growing backlog, and a strengthening balance sheet — set against the profitability and competition risks that still define the category. As cheaper launch makes orbit more accessible, the companies that sell what satellites see stand to benefit from the same wave lifting the launchers. For investors building a complete map of the post-IPO space economy, the data layer belongs on it — with each name judged, as always, on its own numbers. To keep a closer eye on the launch, satellite, lunar, and space-data economy as it develops, sign up for the free Orbital Economy Signal Brief.

SIGNAL OVER NOISE

Signal over noise. Space, Earth-observation, and data headlines move fast — and the crowd often moves first. Eagle Eye is a real-time investor signal-intelligence platform that surfaces sentiment shifts, news flow, and trending tickers as they happen, so you see the move forming instead of reading about it later. See it at eagle-eye.dev.

CONTACT

Energy Metal News

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SOURCES

[1] Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), Form S-1 registration statement (proposed Nasdaq symbol SPCX), May–June 2026, sec.gov; contemporaneous reporting.

[2] Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), Q1 fiscal 2027 results (quarter ended April 30, 2026; record revenue, backlog, cash, raised guidance), June 4, 2026.

[3] Satellogic Inc. (Nasdaq: SATL), Q1 2026 financial results, May 11, 2026.

[4] BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY), corporate and product disclosures, 2026.

[5] Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), company press releases (Russell 3000 Index inclusion effective June 29, 2026; December 2025 IPO; STARLAUNCH), 2026.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This publication contains forward-looking statements concerning the companies referenced and the commercial-space sector, including statements regarding the proposed initial public offering of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (“SpaceX”) and its reported terms, which are based on third-party reporting and SpaceX’s own filings and remain subject to change until and unless finalized; product development, launch and mission timelines; contract awards and backlog; and broader market conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks and uncertainties — including execution, regulatory, financing, competitive and macroeconomic risks — that could cause actual results to differ materially, as detailed in each referenced company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. References to SpaceX are for thematic and contextual purposes only; SpaceX is a separate company with no affiliation to the publisher, and nothing herein is an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities of SpaceX or any other company. Figures attributed to named companies are drawn from those companies’ public disclosures. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made; the publisher undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.