If AI Is Such a Sure Thing, Why Are So Many Insiders Selling?

Baltimore, MD, June 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence has become one of the most popular investment stories in modern market history.

New records are being set.

Valuations continue climbing.

Analysts regularly discuss AI's potential to transform the global economy.

Yet according to financial researcher Jim Rickards, another trend deserves attention:

Insider selling.

In a new free presentation , Rickards examines why a growing number of executives, founders, and early investors have been reducing positions in some of the market's most celebrated AI-linked companies.

The Question Nobody Asks

Rickards is careful to note that insider selling is not unusual.

Executives sell shares for many reasons.

Taxes.

Estate planning.

Diversification.

Personal financial goals.

However, he argues that investors should still pay attention when large amounts of stock are being sold during periods of extraordinary optimism, particularly when the people selling are among the most sophisticated investors in the world.

History shows that insiders often understand both the opportunities and the risks facing their businesses better than outside investors.

That doesn't mean they're predicting trouble.

But it does mean their actions can provide valuable context.

Public Excitement vs Private Decisions

The contrast is what interests Rickards most.

Public enthusiasm surrounding AI remains extremely high.

Meanwhile, some of the same investors known for spotting prior market turns have been quietly stepping back. Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller, who has previously been credited with anticipating major market shifts, has sold his entire Nvidia and Palantir stock positions.

Venture capitalist and early Facebook investor Peter Thiel has exited his full Nvidia stake. And Michael Burry, the investor who famously profited from betting against subprime mortgages before the 2008 crash, has placed a $1.1 billion bet against AI-related stocks.

It isn't only investors voicing caution. During a panel discussion at a Silicon Valley technology museum, AI entrepreneur Jerry Kaplan, who said he has personally lived through four prior technology bubbles, told the audience that when the AI bubble breaks, it will be bad, and not just for people in AI.

Veteran investor Paul Tudor Jones has said the current setup is potentially more explosive than the dot-com peak in 1999. And Stacy Rasgon, an analyst at Bernstein Research, a global investment firm managing more than $800 billion, has said the head of one of the most prominent AI companies has the power to set back the global economy for a decade if expectations aren't met.

Even some industry leaders themselves have acknowledged the risk. The head of one of the most closely watched AI companies has said publicly that a lot of people are going to lose a significant amount of money.

Rickards believes this creates an important question:

If investors are willing to buy at current prices, why are some of the very people building and funding these companies choosing to sell or hedge?

The answer may be entirely rational.

Or it may reflect a more cautious view of future expectations.

Either way, Rickards argues the question deserves consideration.

About the Presentation

Jim Rickards examines insider activity, AI valuations, and why he believes July 29th could become an important date for investors in a free presentation available now. Click HERE to watch.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards first gained national attention for his warnings about systemic financial risks before the 2008 crisis. Since then, he has advised government agencies, written multiple bestselling books on markets and geopolitics, and become a leading voice on economic uncertainty and financial risk.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand the forces shaping their wealth.