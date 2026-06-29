New Jersey Nursing Home Pressure Injury Case Resolved for Nearly Half a Million Dollars by The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC

PHILADELPHIA, June 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC has resolved a New Jersey nursing home pressure injury case for almost $500,000, securing a significant settlement for the family of a woman who developed a serious pressure injury while under the care of a long-term care facility.

According to Attorney Brian P. Murphy, the case involved more than the development of a pressure injury. A central issue was the facility’s alleged failure to promptly notify the resident’s family about the wound as it progressed.

“This was not simply a case about a pressure injury,” said Murphy. “The family was not properly informed, the wound became severe, and by the time they learned what had happened, their loved one had already been discharged.”



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Murphy said his firm conducted an extensive review of the facility’s history and uncovered multiple state-issued citations and regulatory violations.

“When we looked beyond the medical chart and examined the facility itself, we found serious vulnerabilities,” Murphy said. “The state violations helped show that this was not an isolated paperwork issue. They helped tell the larger story of what was happening inside the facility.”

The case centered on a nursing home resident who entered the facility and later developed a pressure injury. The family alleged that they were not informed as to the wound. After discharge, the family discovered the pressure injury which was severe, and they sought legal help.

Pressure injuries, also known as bed sores or pressure ulcers, can be signs of neglect in nursing homes when residents are not properly repositioned, monitored, assessed, hydrated, nourished, or treated. Families often do not learn the full extent of what occurred until after discharge, hospitalization, or a sudden decline in condition.

Murphy, whose practice focuses exclusively on nursing home abuse and neglect litigation, said the settlement reflects the importance of investigating not only the resident’s wound, but also the facility’s broader care practices.

“In nursing home litigation, the medical injury is often only one part of the case,” Murphy said. “Sometimes you have to investigate the facility itself to get to the truth.”

Families who suspect that a loved one developed a serious pressure injury because of nursing home neglect are encouraged to act quickly. Medical records, wound photos, discharge summaries, state inspection histories, and facility citations may all become important evidence.

For a free consultation, contact The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC at (215) 579-8500 or visit www.TheNursingHomeAttorneys.com.

About The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC

The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC represents families in Pennsylvania and New Jersey abuse and neglect cases in nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, and hospitals, including matters involving pressure injuries, falls, fractures, infections, dehydration, malnutrition, medication errors, elopement, wrongful death, nursing home sepsis, and failure to notify family members of changes in condition.

Media Contact:

The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC

Phone: (215) 579-8500

Website: https://www.thenursinghomeattorneys.com

bmurphy@bpmlawfirm.com