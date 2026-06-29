OPPOLIA Launches AI-Powered Factory to Expand Global Reach

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPPOLIA Home, a subsidiary of OPPEIN Home Group Inc. - the world's leading custom cabinetry manufacturer, has officially put into operation its latest intelligent manufacturing facility, integrating advanced automated processing and AI-driven technologies.

Founded in 2015, OPPOLIA is a leading player in the Asian custom home furnishings market. The company offers a wide range of products, including custom cabinetry, furniture, doors, and windows, to deliver a comprehensive furnishing solution for families around the world.

To sustain steady growth in production capacity and efficiency, the company has poured over USD 140 million into R&D and technological innovation. This investment has laid the groundwork for OPPOLIA’s AI-powered factory, where efficiency and precision are given equal priority.

Throughout the production process, panels, the components of a cabinet, are handled entirely by automated systems, moving seamlessly from raw material to finished packaging with no manual intervention. The entire workflow is fully intelligent and precisely synchronized. Operations such as production scheduling, panel sawing, surface finishing, edge banding, drilling, and packaging are all carried out by intelligent manufacturing equipment from Germany’s HOMAG, which covers 98% of OPPOLIA's production lines. This is the essence of a “dark factory”, a fully automated production site capable of running 24/7 without human presence. With this AI-powered facility, the company can produce up to 25,000 cabinets per day, ensuring a robust and stable supply for global markets.

Furthermore, OPPOLIA has integrated AI capabilities into its design platform and linked it directly to the manufacturing system. Its proprietary design software can generate a comprehensive AI-driven proposal in under 30 minutes. Through systematic integration, the software also includes instant quoting and order placement, so that once a plan is confirmed, it is immediately transmitted to the AI factory. Thus, sales, design, production, and delivery are all connected through an AI-powered intelligent operations center.

With over 2,700 global showrooms in 100+ countries, OPPOLIA offers a proven path to prosperity. Currently, OPPOLIA is actively seeking ambitious dealers worldwide. Please visit oppoliahome.com or contact the specialist below to learn more.

Contact

Joey, OPPOLIA HOME

sales@oppolia.com

+8615636208893

+862036735161

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7e2d825-7641-4137-8e57-41ba5fd70589