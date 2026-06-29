Cellular IoT Market Size to Reach $86.55 Billion by 2035 as 5G Networks and Smart Infrastructure Investments Accelerate Worldwide | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cellular IoT Market was valued at USD 9.09 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 86.55 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period.

The cellular IoT market is growing impressively, driven by the wide adoption of 5G and LPWAN (including NB-IoT and LTE-M) as well as the proliferation of edge computing solutions that companies are deploying for real-time monitoring, automation and data exchange. Cellular IoT offers wide-area coverage, carrier-grade security, and reliable performance for mobile applications in smart cities, healthcare, and industrial automation, unlike Wi-Fi or Bluetooth alternatives.





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5G Network Deployment and Government Smart Infrastructure Investment Accelerate Market Growth

5G network deployment is the cellular IoT market's most commercially transformative structural growth driver. Ultra-low latency, massive device density support, and network slicing capability of 5G standalone networks enable autonomous vehicle coordination, real-time industrial control, and mission-critical sensor networks that 4G simply cannot support adequately. Government smart infrastructure procurement through China's NDRC NB-IoT metering mandate.

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

Cellular IoT hardware dominated the market in 2025, a reflection of a fundamental need for modules and gateway devices needed for deployments prior to the delivery of value from connectivity and software layers. The software segment, however, is the fastest growing, driven by AI-enabled IoT platforms that enable predictive analytics and generating subscription revenues that often eclipse underlying connectivity costs in enterprise IoT programmes.

By Technology

Massive low-power IoT deployments in smart metering, asset tracking, environmental monitoring and agriculture – sectors where long battery life is critical – continued to drive the dominance of NB-IoT and LTE-M in 2025. More low-cost NB-IoT modules <$4 enable utility and building automation adoption. The 5G segment is the fastest growing, supported by standalone networks, RedCap efficiency gains and industrial ultra-low-latency applications.

By Application

Smart Manufacturing was the largest cellular IoT market segment in 2025 due to the widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 in global manufacturing facilities that are using cellular connectivity for machine monitoring and supply chain visibility. The fastest growing application is Smart Cities. Public transport monitoring, environmental sensor networks, connected streetlighting and waste management IoT systems are driving government investment in smart infrastructure, creating structured procurement at municipal programme scale.

By Vertical

The cellular IoT market was led by Automotive and Transportation in 2025 with about 24.23% share, driven by connected vehicle telematics generating recurring per-vehicle connectivity revenue across global production of 80–90 million units. The key applications are eCall, theft tracking, diagnostics and OTA updates. Healthcare is the fastest growing vertical, fuelled by remote patient monitoring, connected medical devices and increasing demand for chronic disease management in ageing populations.

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Regional Insights:

North America accounted for over 32% share of the global cellular IoT market in terms of revenues in 2025. Supported by advanced 4G and 5G network infrastructure, widespread adoption of cloud services by enterprises and major cellular IoT vendors such as Qualcomm, AT&T, Ericsson and Cisco. Together these companies create a commercial ecosystem which makes this region the most commercially innovative cellular IoT market in the world.

The U.S. Cellular IoT Market was valued at around USD 2.91 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 27.70 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of around 25.38%. The US is leading the way with AT&T’s global IoT connectivity leadership, Verizon and T-Mobile’s investments in standalone 5G networks, government funding programmes for smart infrastructure and AT&T’s commercial 5G RedCap network launch in Dallas in June 2024, confirming a 65% reduction in power consumption compared to LTE Cat-4 and creating the network foundation for commercial IoT device certification.

The Europe Cellular IoT Market size was valued at USD 1.56 Billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 23.00% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035 to reach around USD 12.34 Billion by 2035. Europe is a technically sophisticated market with EU smart metre directives, NIS2 IoT security requirements and the industrial automation sector’s cellular connectivity investment creating structured institutional demand. Germany accounts for approximately 22.3% of the revenues in Europe.

The Asia-Pacific market is the fastest growing regional cellular IoT market, driven by China’s remarkable NB-IoT deployment at scale under government metering mandates, India’s smart city investment, Japan’s industrial IoT adoption and South Korea’s 5G infrastructure. China represents an estimated 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenues, with the dominance of Huawei and Quectel in the module manufacturing space and the scale of government-mandated smart city and industrial IoT programmes.

Key Players:

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

Fibocom Wireless Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

T-Mobile US Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Semtech Corporation

Telit Cinterion

MediaTek Inc.

UNISOC (Shanghai) Technologies Co. Ltd.

Thales Group SA

Sierra Wireless (Semtech)

u-blox Holding AG

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Sunsea AIoT Technology Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Recent Developments:

2025: AT&T and Thales launched a next-generation eSIM solution for IoT devices based on the GSMA SGP.32 standard, enabling enterprises to remotely manage large fleets of connected devices with improved automation and cybersecurity compliance.

2024: Cisco Systems collaborated with T-Mobile to prepare for the commercial release of 5G RedCap devices for wearables and industrial IoT sensors, validating approximately 65% power efficiency improvements versus LTE Cat-4.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Cellular IoT Adoption & Network Deployment Workflow Analysis – helps you understand device adoption patterns across smart manufacturing and RedCap network infrastructure environments globally.

– helps you understand device adoption patterns across smart manufacturing and RedCap network infrastructure environments globally. 5G RedCap & LPWA Technology Performance Benchmarks – helps you evaluate advancements in RedCap power consumption efficiency, NB-IoT module cost reduction and module vendor offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in RedCap power consumption efficiency, NB-IoT module cost reduction and module vendor offerings. Smart Manufacturing & Connected Vehicle Application Metrics – helps you assess the commercial and operational advantages of industrial private 5G deployment and AI-powered IoT platform analytics across enterprise vertical cellular IoT procurement environments.

– helps you assess the commercial and operational advantages of industrial private 5G deployment and AI-powered IoT platform analytics across enterprise vertical cellular IoT procurement environments. Government Smart Infrastructure & Enterprise Digitization Demand Insights – helps you identify opportunities related to smart city municipal programme procurement and maritime monitoring driving above-baseline cellular IoT market growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to smart city municipal programme procurement and maritime monitoring driving above-baseline cellular IoT market growth. 5G Standalone Network Investment & Regulatory Framework Tracker – helps you uncover trends in operator 5G SA capital expenditure and spectrum allocation policy evolution influencing competitive dynamics across the global cellular IoT market.

– helps you uncover trends in operator 5G SA capital expenditure and spectrum allocation policy evolution influencing competitive dynamics across the global cellular IoT market. Satellite-Cellular Hybrid & AI-Powered IoT Platform Innovation Analysis – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from NTN satellite-cellular hybrid connectivity expanding IoT coverage beyond terrestrial networks and future cellular connectivity technologies transforming the global cellular IoT market capability.

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