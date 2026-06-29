LED Packaging Market Size to Hit USD 27.21 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LED Packaging Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global LED Packaging Market was valued at USD 17.56 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27.21 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% over 2026–2035.”

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Lighting and Smart Infrastructure Accelerates Global Market Growth

The rise in the importance of energy efficiency and sustainability and smart infrastructure creation across the globe is driving up the demand for superior LED package technology. Energy conservation policies are being followed by governments across the world, along with the replacement of traditional lighting technology with LEDs. The fast-paced development of smart cities, intelligent buildings, automotive lighting technology, and future display systems is providing huge prospects for LED packages.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Nichia Corporation

ams OSRAM AG

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Lumileds Holding B.V.

Cree LED

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

LG Innotek Co., Ltd.

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Epistar Corporation

Sanan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

NationStar Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

MLS Co., Ltd.

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Unity Opto Technology Co., Ltd.

Refond Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

Harvatek Corporation

Ennostar Inc.

Genesis Photonics Inc.

LED Packaging Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 17.56 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 27.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.50% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Application (General Lighting, Backlighting, Displays, Automotive Lighting, Signage, Semiconductor & Electronics)

• By Technology (Chip-on-Board (COB), Surface Mount Device (SMD), Flip Chip, Package-on-Package (PoP), Silicon-Based)

• By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

• By Type (Discrete LEDs, Integrated LED Modules, LED Arrays)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

General Lighting emerged as the largest segment in terms of revenue share in the LED Packaging Market in 2025, with about 35.42% of the total market revenue on account of extensive use of LED-based lighting in the infrastructure. It is expected that the Automotive Lighting segment will experience the highest growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.06% on account of the increased use of electric vehicles, ADAS, smart lighting, and mini/micro LED technology in vehicles.

By Technology

Market Share for Chip-on-Board (COB) was reported to be around 31.64% in 2025 due to better thermal performance and higher efficiency of light. In the coming forecast period, the fastest growing market segment would be Flip-Chip segment, with its CAGR of 8.35%. This would happen due to high thermal performance, higher efficiency and higher current density of Flip-Chip technology.

By End Use

The Residential segment was the leading market player with about 42.68% market share in 2025, attributable to the growing use of efficient LED lighting solutions and urbanization across the globe. The Commercial segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 5.86%, driven by the growing construction of offices, retail complexes, hotels, and other commercial structures coupled with the adoption of automated lighting solutions.

By Type

The Discrete LEDs segment dominated the market with approximately 48.36% share in 2025 owing to extensive deployment across general lighting, automotive indicators, consumer electronics, and signage applications. The Integrated LED Modules segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 6.36%, driven by higher efficiency, improved heat dissipation, enhanced brightness control, easier integration, and increasing applications across automotive lighting and advanced display systems.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region took the lead in the Global LED Packaging Market in 2025 and has about 32.85% market share, which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.30% during the forecast period due to robust electronics manufacturing base, increase in semiconductor fabrication, consumer electronics demand, automobile lighting applications, and LED manufacturing facilities in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

North America maintains a significant market position due to increasing demand for advanced lighting systems, display technologies, intelligent lighting applications, automotive LEDs, and energy-efficient infrastructure. Strong semiconductor capabilities and widespread adoption of smart lighting solutions continue to support regional market expansion.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Nichia expanded microLED and high-efficiency LED R&D, enhancing automotive and display applications, wafer-level stability, and ultra-bright chip development globally.

Nichia expanded microLED and high-efficiency LED R&D, enhancing automotive and display applications, wafer-level stability, and ultra-bright chip development globally. 2025: Refond expanded Mini LED packaging and display modules, improving automotive lighting efficiency and strengthening global supply chain integration for advanced optoelectronics.

Exclusive Sections of the LED Packaging Market Report (The USPs):

LED LIGHTING & SMART INFRASTRUCTURE DEPLOYMENT ANALYSIS – helps you understand LED packaging adoption trends across residential, commercial, industrial, automotive, smart city, and infrastructure modernization projects.

– helps you understand LED packaging adoption trends across residential, commercial, industrial, automotive, smart city, and infrastructure modernization projects. ADVANCED LED PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING & PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate chip-on-board (COB), flip chip, discrete LEDs, integrated LED modules, thermal management technologies, and next-generation semiconductor packaging innovations.

– helps you evaluate chip-on-board (COB), flip chip, discrete LEDs, integrated LED modules, thermal management technologies, and next-generation semiconductor packaging innovations. MINI-LED, MICRO-LED & ADVANCED DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY INSIGHTS – helps you assess opportunities associated with mini-LED displays, micro-LED technologies, smart displays, AI-enabled display systems, and high-resolution visualization applications.

– helps you assess opportunities associated with mini-LED displays, micro-LED technologies, smart displays, AI-enabled display systems, and high-resolution visualization applications. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING & SMART VEHICLE MARKET TRACKER – helps you identify growth opportunities across electric vehicles, adaptive headlamps, ambient lighting systems, ADAS-enabled lighting, and intelligent automotive illumination technologies.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across electric vehicles, adaptive headlamps, ambient lighting systems, ADAS-enabled lighting, and intelligent automotive illumination technologies. ENERGY EFFICIENCY, SEMICONDUCTOR & OPTOELECTRONICS MARKET ASSESSMENT – helps you uncover high-growth opportunities across semiconductor manufacturing, optoelectronics, energy-efficient lighting systems, smart buildings, and commercial infrastructure modernization.

– helps you uncover high-growth opportunities across semiconductor manufacturing, optoelectronics, energy-efficient lighting systems, smart buildings, and commercial infrastructure modernization. NEXT-GENERATION LED PACKAGING INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge advancements in micro-LED integration, miniaturized semiconductor packaging, thermal management technologies, AI-optimized lighting systems, and future LED packaging innovations shaping the market through 2035.

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