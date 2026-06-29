2026 "Encounter Qi, Dreamy Zhaoge" Spring Festival Fair Kicks Off

HEBI, China, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The millennia-old city of Zhaoge welcomed the Spring Festival with grandeur. Zhaoge Old Street in Qi County, Central China’s Henan Province, blazed with lights and teemed with visitors. Amid thundering drums and leaping lion dances, Qi County announced the official opening of the nearly month-long “Encounter Qi, Dreamy Zhaoge” Spring Festival Fair, inviting residents and tourists alike to embark on a 3,000-year cultural journey.

Zhaoge, located in present-day Qi County, served as the capital for the last four kings of the Shang Dynasty (c. 1600–1046 BCE) and later as the capital of the Wei State during the Western Zhou period. Today, it stands among Henan Province's first designated historical and cultural cities and is revered as the cradle of Chinese surname culture.





The highlight came with "Zhaoge: The Enchanted Dance of the Fengshen", a processional immersive performance staged against the backdrop of Zhaoge's storied past. The production recreates the historical moment 3,000 years ago when King Zhou of Shang pacified the Dongyi tribes and unified the Central Plains.

Scattered throughout the street, pop-up performances and NPC character parades animate the ancient thoroughfare, while specialty markets and local delicacies tempt the senses. Visitors can admire murals depicting characters from Investiture of the Gods (Fengshen Yanyi), decode decorative lanterns featuring Shang Dynasty idioms, and purchase Fengshen-themed cultural creative products — all offering a tangible connection to this legendary heritage.





Zhaoge Old Street ranks among Henan's first designated historical and cultural blocks. It is also recognized as a leisure tourism district and a nighttime cultural tourism consumption cluster. Situated at the heart of the ancient city, the street emphasizes historical and cultural industries, integrating traditional heritage into modern tourism scenes. Today, it has become a premier nighttime destination for both locals and visitors.

Company: Qi County

Contact Person: Li Mingkun

Email: wuyuekp@163.com

Website: https://www.qxzf.gov.cn/zfxxgk/fdzdgknr/jgjj/gzbm/art/2022/art_7e82d4d0c72e413cb83da10a7830d4b5.html

City: Hebi

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69fb38b9-248c-4860-af18-a1d8321de22c

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