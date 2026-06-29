Elis obtains the Platinum EcoVadis Medal

Puteaux, June 29, 2026 – Elis, a global leader in circular services, today announces that the company has obtained the EcoVadis Platinum Medal with a score of 92/100, a significant improvement compared to the previous years (80/100 in 2025). This recognition positions the Group among the top 1% of the 150,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis globally. This confirms the maturity and credibility of Elis’s CSR Strategy.

In a context where EcoVadis’s requirements are becoming increasingly demanding and methodologies continue to evolve, this performance demonstrates the Group’s ability to deliver continuous progress while maintaining high standards.

EcoVadis is a leading global reference for CSR performance assessment and a key tool in customer–supplier relationships. Its methodology is based on an in-depth analysis structured around four fundamental pillars: environment, labor & human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The assessment relies on a rigorous process combining detailed questionnaires with a third-party review of supporting evidence.

With this Platinum Medal, Elis confirms its position among the best CSR-performing companies in the world. This recognition also reflects the relevance of its business model, built on the principles of the circular economy: extending the lifespan of textile products, optimizing their use, and reducing their environmental impact throughout the service cycle.

About Elis

As a major player in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 31 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers and employees.

https://fr.elis.com/en

To know more about Elis CSR Strategy and roadmap:

https://fr.elis.com/en/sustainability/our-csr-strategy

Contacts

Claire Bottineau

CSR Director

Tél: + 33 (0)1 75 49 96 25 – claire.bottineau@elis.com

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Tél: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Tél: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment