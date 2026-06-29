Arcera Life Sciences and Daewoong Expand Strategic Partnership to Bring Enavogliflozin to the Middle East

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and Seoul, South Korea, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcera Life Sciences ("Arcera"), a global life sciences company focused on advancing innovative and sustainable healthcare solutions, and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Daewoong"), a leading South Korean pharmaceutical company, today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership for Enavogliflozin, Daewoong's novel sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, into key markets across the Middle East.

The agreement builds upon the successful collaboration established between Daewoong and M8 Pharmaceuticals for Latin America, a partnership that became part of the Arcera platform following Arcera's integration of M8 in December 2024. Since then, Arcera and Daewoong have continued to strengthen their relationship, most recently achieving a significant milestone with the approval of Enavogliflozin in Mexico.

The expansion into the Middle East represents the next phase of the partnership and reflects both companies' shared commitment to increasing patient access to innovative therapies for people living with type 2 diabetes and related cardiometabolic conditions across emerging markets.

Enavogliflozin is a novel SGLT2 inhibitor developed by Daewoong and approved in South Korea for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. The therapy has demonstrated meaningful efficacy in glycemic control and represents an important addition to the growing range of treatment options available to patients and healthcare professionals globally.

Strengthening a Strategic Partnership Across Regions

The partnership expansion highlights Arcera's ability to leverage relationships, capabilities, and expertise across its integrated global platform, creating opportunities beyond the original scope of acquired businesses.

By combining Daewoong's innovative R&D capabilities with Arcera's extensive regulatory, market access, and commercial infrastructure across international markets, the collaboration aims to accelerate access to innovative therapies in regions where patient needs continue to evolve. In the Middle East, cardiometabolic health remains an important healthcare priority and diabetes prevalence is among the highest in the world.

Isabel Afonso, Chief Executive Officer, Arcera said: "At Arcera, we are building a leading life sciences company that connects innovation with patients across international markets. The expansion of our relationship with Daewoong reflects the strength of our business and demonstrates how we can create value by building long-term strategic partnerships that extend across multiple regions and therapeutic areas."

Shawn Park, Chief Executive Officer, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, said: "This expansion reflects the global competitiveness of Enavogliflozin as a next-generation SGLT2 inhibitor. By combining our innovative therapy with Arcera’s proven infrastructure, we aim to address the high prevalence of diabetes in the Middle East and Egypt and deliver a novel treatment option to patients across the region."

The companies will work closely together on regulatory, market access, and commercialization activities to support future launches across the agreed territories, including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt and Iraq.

This agreement further reinforces Arcera's strategy of identifying, licensing, and commercializing innovative medicines from leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and bringing them to patients across high-growth international markets.

About Arcera Life Sciences

Arcera Life Sciences is a global life sciences company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Our purpose is to enable longer and healthier lives while creating sustainable growth. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize a broad range of innovative and proven medicines in key international markets. With a large footprint reaching patients in over 90 markets, and manufacturing and packaging facilities in eight countries, we offer more than 2,000 medicines across various therapeutic areas worldwide. Arcera was established by ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, to realize Emirate's ambition as a global leader in innovative and sustainable healthcare.

To learn more about Arcera, visit www.arceralifesciences.com.

About Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., LTD.

Established in 1945, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a leading South Korean pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceuticals globally, with in-house R&D capabilities, international operations across Asia and the United States, and strategic partnerships in more than 100 countries worldwide.

To learn more about Daewoong, visit daewoong.co.kr/en