Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 26 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 1,288,703 905.98 1,167,536,627 22 June 2026 12,275 956.84 11,745,243 23 June 2026 12,419 948.10 11,774,491 24 June 2026 12,471 937.02 11,685,564 25 June 2026 11,726 937.71 10,995,643 26 June 2026 12,502 937.88 11,725,387 Accumulated under the programme 1,350,096 907.69 1,225,462,954

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,350,096 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.32% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

Attachment