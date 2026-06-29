Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 26 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,288,703
|905.98
|1,167,536,627
|22 June 2026
|12,275
|956.84
|11,745,243
|23 June 2026
|12,419
|948.10
|11,774,491
|24 June 2026
|12,471
|937.02
|11,685,564
|25 June 2026
|11,726
|937.71
|10,995,643
|26 June 2026
|12,502
|937.88
|11,725,387
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,350,096
|907.69
|1,225,462,954
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,350,096 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.32% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.
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