On 26 June 2026, APL Sweets OÜ (registry code 17383212), a subsidiary of Apollo Group OÜ, entered into a five-year Development and Franchise Agreement with Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation (North Carolina, United States).

Krispy Kreme® is a globally recognized fresh doughnut brand known for its iconic Original Glazed™ doughnut and signature hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Founded in 1937, Krispy Kreme operates in more than 40 countries around the world.

Under the agreement, APL Sweets OÜ has obtained the right to develop and open up to 25 Krispy Kreme branded outlets of 3 varying sizes across the Baltic States during the period 2026–2030.

The agreement is in line with Apollo Group’s long-term growth strategy and regional expansion plans and constitutes a significant strategic step in expanding the Group’s operations in the Baltic States. The transaction introduces a new brand to Apollo Group’s portfolio, focused on sweet products and coffee beverages.

Foremore, pursuant to the Development Agreement, APL Sweets OÜ has been granted an option, exercisable until 31 December 2027, to enter into a Development and Franchise Agreement for Krispy Kreme outlets in the Republic of Finland.

The first Krispy Kreme doughnut shop is planned to be open in Tallinn at the end of ongoing calendar year.

Apollo Group’s food service portfolio in the Baltic States and Finland includes following brands: Lido, Vapiano, KFC, MySushi, Blender, Delano and CAN CAN Pizza.

Additional information:

Toomas Tiivel

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 550 5285

toomas.tiivel@apollogroup.ee