Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Size to Hit USD 70.64 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Solar PV Mounting Systems Market was valued at USD 45.45 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 70.64 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.54% over 2026–2035.”

Rising Utility-Scale Solar Deployment and Expanding Floating Solar Projects Accelerate Global Market Growth

The global demand for solar PV mounting systems is mainly driven by the exponential rise in utility-scale solar PV projects and increased investments in renewable energy infrastructure. Governments and corporate companies are launching large-scale solar farms and floating solar projects to achieve their decarbonisation targets and energy security needs. Growing corporate demand for renewable energy and declining costs for solar generation are creating a global increase in demand for high-efficient, robust and affordable mounting and tracking systems.

Get a Sample Report of Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/10416

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Nextracker Inc.

Array Technologies, Inc.

GameChange Solar

Schletter Group

Unirac, Inc.

PV Hardware

Arctech Solar Holding Co., Ltd.

Clenergy International Inc.

Mounting Systems GmbH

K2 Systems GmbH

Versolsolar Hangzhou Co., Ltd.

APA Solar LLC

Valmont Industries, Inc.

RBI Solar, Inc.

Ideematec Deutschland GmbH

Solar FlexRack

Convert Italia S.p.A.

Solar Steel

Xiamen Grace Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Antaisolar Group

Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 47.35 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 70.64 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.54% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Roof-Mounted Systems, Ground-Mounted Systems, Floating Solar Mounting Systems, and Carport Solar Mounting Systems)

• By Material Type (Aluminium, Steel, Galvanized Iron, and Composite Materials)

• By Technology (Fixed-Tilt Mounting Systems, Single-Axis Tracking Systems, and Dual-Axis Tracking Systems)

• By End User (Residential, Commercial & Industrial, Utility-Scale Projects, and Government & Public Infrastructure)





Purchase Single User PDF of Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10416

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Ground-Mounted Systems emerged as the largest segment in terms of revenue share in the Solar PV Mounting Systems Market in 2025, with approximately 47.00% of the total market revenue, driven by large-scale utility solar projects and growing investments in renewable energy globally. The Floating Solar Mounting Systems segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing land constraints and growing investments in water-based renewable energy projects on industrial water bodies.

By Material Type

Aluminium accounted for a lion’s share of the market in 2025, with a share of about 42.00%. This can be attributed to its light weight, corrosion resistance, durability and easy installation. The fastest growth is projected to be in the Composite Materials segment due to increasing demand for lightweight, high-durability mounting structures with enhanced corrosion resistance and lower maintenance needs.

By Technology

Fixed-Tilt Mounting Systems accounted for a market share of more than 56.00% in 2025. This is attributed to low installation costs and widespread usage in the commercial and residential solar installations. The Single-Axis Tracking Systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing utility-scale solar deployment and rising demand for higher energy generation efficiency.

By End User

Utility-Scale Projects recorded the highest revenue share of around 49.00% in 2025 owing to strong investments in renewable energy infrastructure along with increasing solar power capacity expansions in major economies. The Commercial & Industrial segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the market owing to increased corporate renewable energy buying, rising electricity prices and growing decarbonisation obligations.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific has the largest share of around 32.68% in the global revenues of the Global Solar PV Mounting Systems Market in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period owing to high utility solar deployments across China, India, Japan and Australia, strong manufacturing capability and growing investments in renewable energy. Governments are still pushing for rapid solar deployment to meet rising electricity demand and long-term carbon reduction and energy security targets.

The region’s robust market standing is backed by increasing utility-scale solar installations, supportive renewable energy policies and massive investments in clean energy infrastructure across North America. Advanced tracking systems and effective mounting structures are increasingly being adopted by solar project developers to maximise energy generation, while strong domestic policy support continues to underpin regional market expansion.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Solar PV Mounting Systems Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/10416

Recent Developments:

2026: Array Technologies expanded its manufacturing and project support capabilities to address rising global demand for utility-scale solar tracking and mounting systems, particularly across North America and Europe.

Array Technologies expanded its manufacturing and project support capabilities to address rising global demand for utility-scale solar tracking and mounting systems, particularly across North America and Europe. 2025: Nextracker Inc. announced additional investments in intelligent solar tracking technologies and manufacturing expansion to support growing utility-scale solar deployment globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Report (The USPs):

UTILITY-SCALE SOLAR & RENEWABLE ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE DEPLOYMENT ANALYSIS – helps you understand solar PV mounting system adoption trends across residential, commercial, utility-scale, floating solar, and smart energy infrastructure modernisation projects globally.

– helps you understand solar PV mounting system adoption trends across residential, commercial, utility-scale, floating solar, and smart energy infrastructure modernisation projects globally. ADVANCED SOLAR MOUNTING & TRACKING TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING & PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate ground-mounted systems, floating solar mounting, fixed-tilt systems, single-axis and dual-axis tracking technologies, aluminium and composite material innovations, and next-generation mounting system designs.

– helps you evaluate ground-mounted systems, floating solar mounting, fixed-tilt systems, single-axis and dual-axis tracking technologies, aluminium and composite material innovations, and next-generation mounting system designs. FLOATING SOLAR & WATER-BASED RENEWABLE ENERGY PROJECT INSIGHTS – helps you assess opportunities associated with floating solar installations, reservoir-based solar projects, water body solar deployments, and specialised mounting technologies for innovative solar infrastructure.

– helps you assess opportunities associated with floating solar installations, reservoir-based solar projects, water body solar deployments, and specialised mounting technologies for innovative solar infrastructure. SOLAR TRACKING SYSTEMS & SMART ENERGY GENERATION MARKET TRACKER – helps you identify growth opportunities across single-axis tracking, dual-axis tracking, intelligent solar monitoring, AI-optimised energy generation, and advanced utility-scale project performance improvement technologies.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across single-axis tracking, dual-axis tracking, intelligent solar monitoring, AI-optimised energy generation, and advanced utility-scale project performance improvement technologies. ENERGY TRANSITION, DECARBONISATION & CLEAN ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE ASSESSMENT – helps you uncover high-growth opportunities across renewable energy investments, corporate clean energy procurement, grid modernisation, smart building solar integration, and government-supported clean energy infrastructure programmes.

– helps you uncover high-growth opportunities across renewable energy investments, corporate clean energy procurement, grid modernisation, smart building solar integration, and government-supported clean energy infrastructure programmes. NEXT-GENERATION SOLAR MOUNTING INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge advancements in lightweight composite mounting structures, corrosion-resistant material innovations, floating solar technology, AI-integrated tracking systems, and future solar PV mounting innovations shaping the market through 2035.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Reports:

Next-Generation Solar Cell Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Photovoltaic Solar Connectors Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Solar Inverter Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Solar PV Fuse Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Solar PV Glass Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026