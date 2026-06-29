Wooptix Installs First Phemet® Metrology System at CEA-Leti

GRENOBLE, France and TENERIFE, Spain, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wooptix, an innovation leader in semiconductor wavefront phase imaging metrology, today announced the installation of its Phemet® system at CEA-Leti’s Grenoble technology research institute, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion into semiconductor metrology and process control. Installed on May 4, 2026, the system will support joint work on wafer-scale process signatures, nanotopography, and advanced packaging metrology in an industrial semiconductor cleanroom environment. The joint agreement was highlighted during CEA-Leti Innovation Days/LID World Summit, the institute’s flagship annual event that took place in June 23-25 in Grenoble.

“This installation marks a major milestone for Wooptix and a necessary step in our roadmap toward high-volume semiconductor manufacturing applications,” said José Manuel Ramos, CEO, Wooptix. “Our collaboration with CEA-Leti will allow us to validate Phemet® in a highly controlled semiconductor cleanroom environment and to build application evidence around real process-development challenges alongside some of the world’s leading players. The project strengthens our presence in Grenoble, a dynamic European semiconductor hub.”

The installation is the first deployment of Wooptix’s Phemet® production metrology tool. The collaboration will enable Wooptix to test and refine its technology directly in product-relevant processes while exploring new use cases within one of Europe’s most sophisticated R&D facilities.

“CEA-Leti is excited to evaluate the capabilities of the first fully automated Phemet® 300 mm platform—a significant milestone that will enable the deployment of a wide range of applications at industrial scale. Our collaboration with Wooptix opens new opportunities to tackle cutting-edge challenges in nanotopographic metrology,” said Viorel Balan, Collaboration Project Manager. “By leveraging the Phemet® platform, we aim to deepen our understanding of the processes, support research initiatives within European Union projects, and accelerate the development of next-generation advanced packaging technologies.”

Wooptix Phemet® Metrology System

Wooptix introduced its Phemet® metrology system in November 2025. It provides ultrafast and extremely accurate wafer shape and geometry measurements with sub-nanometer resolution. Phemet® addresses the growing demand for improved process control in high-volume manufacturing, especially as the industry continues to innovate with higher-performance, smaller and more complex devices with nanoscale feature sizes and novel integration approaches.

About Wooptix

Wooptix has emerged as an innovation leader in semiconductor metrology through its use of wavefront phase imaging (WFPI), a technique derived from research in adaptive optics for astronomy. The company’s multidisciplinary team is revolutionizing semiconductor metrology with proprietary systems and algorithms that deliver the highest resolution and fastest measurement technique for in-line measurements. It has successfully deployed solutions at various customer sites worldwide. Wooptix offices are in Tenerife (Spain), Madrid (Spain) and Grenoble (France). For more information, visit www.wooptix.com.

About CEA-Leti (France)

CEA-Leti, a technology research institute at CEA, is a global leader in miniaturization technologies enabling smart, energy-efficient and secure solutions for industry. Founded in 1967, CEA-Leti pioneers micro-& nanotechnologies, tailoring differentiating applicative solutions for global companies, SMEs and startups. CEA-Leti tackles critical challenges in healthcare, energy and digital migration. From sensors to data processing and computing solutions, CEA-Leti’s multidisciplinary teams deliver solid expertise, leveraging world-class pre-industrialization facilities. With a staff of more than 2,000 talents, a portfolio of 3,200 patents, 14,000 sq. meters of cleanroom space and a clear IP policy, the institute is based in Grenoble (France) and has offices in San Francisco (United States), Brussels (Belgium), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (South Korea) and Taipei (Taiwan). CEA-Leti has launched 80 startups and is a member of the Carnot Institutes network. Follow us on www.leti-cea.com and @CEA_Leti.

Technological Expertise

CEA has a key role in transferring scientific knowledge and innovation from research to industry. This high-level technological research is carried out in particular in electronic and integrated systems, from microscale to nanoscale. It has a wide range of industrial applications in the fields of transport, health, safety and telecommunications, contributing to the creation of high-quality and competitive products. For more information: www.cea.fr/english

Phemet® is a registered trademark of Wooptix.

Media Contact:

Wooptix Agency

Sandy Fewkes

Bodewell Group

Mobile: +1-408-529-9685

SFewkes@bodewellgroup.com

Media Contact:

CEA-Leti Agency

Sarah-Lyle Dampoux

sldampoux@mahoneylyle.com

Mobile: +33 6 74 93 23 47

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5b1fc81-6b87-4817-8443-86bb2f1f3921