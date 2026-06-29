EMGA Secures USD 15 Million Senior Debt Facility for CDB

LONDON, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging Markets Global Advisory LLP (EMGA) announced the successful closure of a USD 15 million senior debt facility for Citizens Development Business Finance PLC (CDB), marking a significant milestone in strengthening Sri Lanka’s financial sector and supporting sustainable growth.

This transaction underscores EMGA’s continued commitment to Sri Lanka, while reinforcing CDB’s vision of expanding access to finance for SMEs and advancing its green portfolio. The facility was arranged in collaboration with Swedfund, Sweden’s development finance institution, which plays a pivotal role in promoting sustainable economic development across emerging markets.

Commenting on the transaction, CDB’s MD/CEO Mahesh Nanayakkara stated, “This financing strengthens our ability to empower SMEs and accelerate our green initiatives, ensuring that CDB continues to play a leading role in shaping Sri Lanka’s sustainable financial future.”

Emphasising the strategic importance of the debt finance, Head of Investment Banking and Managing Director at EMGA Sajeev Chakkalakal said, “We are pleased to close this latest transaction and ensure CDB’s continued vision of supporting SMEs and its green portfolio in Sri Lanka, while simultaneously helping expand Swedfund’s ongoing operations in the region.”

Reflecting on the broader impact, Head of Operations and Managing Director at EMGA Jeremy Dobson noted: “Following several challenging years for Sri Lanka, EMGA has moved swiftly to capitalise on improving local conditions, strengthening CDB’s funding base and diversifying its sources of capital.”

Björn Areskog, Investment Director at Swedfund, said, “We invest to increase access to capital to support the ability of MSMEs to grow, create more local jobs, add tax revenues and increase affordable access to products and services.”

Citizens Development Business Finance PLC (CDB): A leading non-bank financial institution in Sri Lanka, listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange, recognised for its focus on sustainable finance, digital innovation, and SME empowerment.

Swedfund is Sweden’s development finance institution (DFI), wholly owned by the Swedish government, with a mandate to reduce poverty and promote sustainable economic development in emerging markets. Swedfund provides long-term financing in the form of equity, loans, and technical assistance, primarily targeting sectors such as financial institutions, energy, and sustainable enterprises. The organisation places strong emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, aiming to create lasting development impact while supporting responsible and inclusive business growth.

Emerging Markets Global Advisory LLP (EMGA), with offices in London and New York, helps financial institutions and corporates seeking new debt or equity capital. EMGA’s multinational team combines decades of experience necessary to complete transactions on behalf of its clients within the world’s emerging markets and frontier economies, including Sri Lanka, which remains a key market. With a proven track record in capital formation and strategic advisory throughout diverse economic cycles, EMGA is solidifying its position as one of the pre-eminent niche investment banks focused on emerging and frontier markets.

For further information, please contact info@emergingmarketsglobaladvisory.com