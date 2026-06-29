Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 26

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 33 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



29 June 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 26

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 26:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement5,011,702319.59441,601,712,038
22 June 202615,435353.30685,453,290
23 June 202615,504351.08775,443,264
24 June 202615,725346.64125,450,933
25 June 202617,830345.37396,158,017
26 June 202617,864346.55256,190,814
Total accumulated over week 2682,358348.433928,696,318
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme5,094,060320.06071,630,408,355

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.624% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
22 June 20268,226353.24562,905,798
23 June 20268,774351.04783,080,093
24 June 202610,029346.57043,475,755
25 June 202610,328345.26343,565,880
26 June 202611,864346.59524,112,005
Total accumulated over week 2649,221348.215817,139,532
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme3,206,594319.78311,025,414,526


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
22 June 20267,209353.37672,547,493
23 June 20266,730351.13972,363,170
24 June 20265,696346.76601,975,179
25 June 20267,502345.52612,592,137
26 June 20266,000346.46822,078,809
Total accumulated over week 2633,137348.757811,556,788
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme1,887,466320.5323604,993,822


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement_EN_Weekly SBB announcment
GlobeNewswire

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