Company announcement no. 33 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







29 June 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 26

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 26:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 5,011,702 319.5944 1,601,712,038 22 June 2026 15,435 353.3068 5,453,290 23 June 2026 15,504 351.0877 5,443,264 24 June 2026 15,725 346.6412 5,450,933 25 June 2026 17,830 345.3739 6,158,017 26 June 2026 17,864 346.5525 6,190,814 Total accumulated over week 26 82,358 348.4339 28,696,318 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 5,094,060 320.0607 1,630,408,355

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.624% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 22 June 2026 8,226 353.2456 2,905,798 23 June 2026 8,774 351.0478 3,080,093 24 June 2026 10,029 346.5704 3,475,755 25 June 2026 10,328 345.2634 3,565,880 26 June 2026 11,864 346.5952 4,112,005 Total accumulated over week 26 49,221 348.2158 17,139,532 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 3,206,594 319.7831 1,025,414,526





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 22 June 2026 7,209 353.3767 2,547,493 23 June 2026 6,730 351.1397 2,363,170 24 June 2026 5,696 346.7660 1,975,179 25 June 2026 7,502 345.5261 2,592,137 26 June 2026 6,000 346.4682 2,078,809 Total accumulated over week 26 33,137 348.7578 11,556,788 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,887,466 320.5323 604,993,822





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