|Company announcement no. 33 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
29 June 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 26
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 26:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|5,011,702
|319.5944
|1,601,712,038
|22 June 2026
|15,435
|353.3068
|5,453,290
|23 June 2026
|15,504
|351.0877
|5,443,264
|24 June 2026
|15,725
|346.6412
|5,450,933
|25 June 2026
|17,830
|345.3739
|6,158,017
|26 June 2026
|17,864
|346.5525
|6,190,814
|Total accumulated over week 26
|82,358
|348.4339
|28,696,318
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|5,094,060
|320.0607
|1,630,408,355
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.624% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|22 June 2026
|8,226
|353.2456
|2,905,798
|23 June 2026
|8,774
|351.0478
|3,080,093
|24 June 2026
|10,029
|346.5704
|3,475,755
|25 June 2026
|10,328
|345.2634
|3,565,880
|26 June 2026
|11,864
|346.5952
|4,112,005
|Total accumulated over week 26
|49,221
|348.2158
|17,139,532
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|3,206,594
|319.7831
|1,025,414,526
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|22 June 2026
|7,209
|353.3767
|2,547,493
|23 June 2026
|6,730
|351.1397
|2,363,170
|24 June 2026
|5,696
|346.7660
|1,975,179
|25 June 2026
|7,502
|345.5261
|2,592,137
|26 June 2026
|6,000
|346.4682
|2,078,809
|Total accumulated over week 26
|33,137
|348.7578
|11,556,788
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|1,887,466
|320.5323
|604,993,822
Attachment