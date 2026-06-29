Aniline Market Outlook 2026-2030: Increasing Demand for High-Performance Rubber Chemicals in EV Tires and Industrial Belts Presents Opportunities

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aniline Market by Technology, End User, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aniline market is set for significant growth, projected to expand from USD 10.17 billion in 2025 to USD 13.27 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during this period. One of the key growth drivers is the vapor phase process, anticipated to be the second-fastest growing technology. This method is popular due to its cost-effectiveness, efficiency enhancements, and environmental benefits gained from ongoing upgrades and optimizations. Producers favor it for its simpler reactor designs and reduced solvent handling requirements, which provide stable performance amid minor capacity increases.

Europe and North America are well-positioned to leverage their advanced chemical infrastructure to profitably operate vapor phase units. This technology supports the production of MDI, rubber chemicals, and intermediate processing. Further advancements in catalysts and heat-integration systems enhance product quality while reducing energy consumption. Although liquid phase processes dominate new capacity additions, the vapor phase remains vital due to ongoing updates and expansions at established plants.

Aniline in the Automotive Sector

The automotive industry is positioned as the second-fastest growing segment for aniline usage, driven by the demand for high-performance materials and advanced coatings in vehicle manufacturing. Aniline derivatives are integral for manufacturing rubber processing chemicals, epoxy resins, and polyurethane components. The surge in automotive production, especially in emerging markets, echoes the demand for lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly materials.

Application in Rubber Chemicals

Aniline's role in rubber chemicals also stands prominent, accounting for the second-largest market segment. The increasing need for high-performance tires, industrial rubber products, and automotive components significantly boosts aniline consumption. The expanding automotive production and industrial growth in emerging regions propel this demand further.

European Market Insights

Europe is the second-largest market for aniline in terms of value by 2025. With high consumption in Germany, France, and Italy, the region demands aniline derivatives for producing rubber, chemicals, coatings, dyes, and specialty chemicals. Europe's stringent regulatory landscape fosters the need for premium aniline products, supported by ongoing innovation, infrastructure, and research funding.

Research Coverage

The report categorizes the aniline market based on technology (vapor and liquid phase processes), end users (such as automotive, construction, and healthcare), applications (rubber chemicals, fuel additives, dyes, etc.), and regions. Detailed insights into the market's growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities are provided, with a competitive analysis of key industry players.

Leading companies covered in the report include BASF SE, Dow, Covestro AG, Lanxess, Huntsman Corporation, China Risun Group Limited, Sinopec, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages237
Forecast Period2025-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$10.17 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$13.27 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Market Overview

  • Market Dynamics
    • Drivers
      • Growing Demand in Dyes & Pigments Industry
      • Growing Demand for Rubber Processing Chemicals in Automotive and Industrial Rubber Goods
      • Rising Consumption of Agrochemicals and Pharmaceuticals
    • Restraints
      • Stringent Environmental and Occupational Safety Regulations
      • Fluctuating Benzene Prices Impacting Production Economies for Non-Mdi Derivatives
      • Limited Acceptance in Consumer-Facing Applications
    • Opportunities
      • Increasing Demand for High-Performance Rubber Chemicals in Ev Tires and Industrial Belts
      • Demand for Specialty Dyes, Pigments, and Ink Formulations for Digital Printing & Packaging
    • Challenges
      • Ensuring Safe Handling, Storage, and Transport Across Downstream
      • Regulatory Pressure to Replace Aniline-Based Intermediates with Safer Alternatives

Company Profiles

  • Basf Se
  • Lanxess
  • Dow
  • Covestro Ag
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • Wanhua Chemical Group
  • Sinopec
  • Tosoh Corporation
  • China Risun Group Limited
  • Bondalti
  • Ataman Kimya
  • Emco Dyestuff
  • Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Aarti Industries
  • Anhui Bayi Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited
  • R K Synthesis Limited
  • Henan Gp Chemicals Co., Ltd.
  • Dongying Rich Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Panoli Intermediates India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Anhui Xianglong Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Jiangsu Kangheng Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Industrial Solvents & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
  • Cayman Chemical Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzai2j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
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                Aniline Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Adhesives and Sealants 
                            
                            
                                Anilines
                            
                            
                                Epoxies
                            
                            
                                Epoxy Resin
                            
                            
                                Epoxy Resins
                            
                            
                                MDI
                            
                            
                                Petrochemicals 
                            
                            
                                Polyurethane Foam
                            

                



        


    

        
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