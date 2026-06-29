Ammonium Metatungstate Market Forecast to 2030 Featuring Strategic Analysis of H.C. Starck Tungsten, Global Tungsten & Powders, Masan High-Tech Materials Corp., Ganzhou Grand Sea Tungsten Co., Ereztech and More

Dublin, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammonium Metatungstate Market by Raw Material, Form, Grade, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ammonium metatungstate market is projected to grow from USD 0.90 billion in 2025 to USD 1.16 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The reagent grade of ammonium metatungstate (AMT) is expected to be the second-fastest-growing grade in terms of value, driven by its expanding use in research, analytical applications, and high-precision industrial processes.

Reagent-grade AMT offers superior purity and chemical consistency, making it suitable for laboratory-scale synthesis, catalyst development, and advanced material research where contamination control is critical. Its demand is rising, particularly in academic and industrial R&D sectors, as well as in niche applications such as electronics and specialty catalysts, where reproducibility and performance reliability are essential. Although high-purity or electronic-grade AMT dominates in certain high-tech segments, reagent-grade material continues to gain traction due to its balanced cost, availability, and quality specifications.

In terms of value, catalyst is expected to be the fastest-growing in the overall AMT market during the forecast period

This growth is supported by the accelerating global transition toward cleaner fuels and energy-efficient chemical processes. AMT serves as a critical precursor for manufacturing tungsten-based catalysts used in hydroprocessing, oxidative coupling, and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems. Its unique combination of acidity, oxidation potential, and thermal stability enhances catalytic performance, making it highly effective in refining, petrochemical, and environmental applications.

Beyond traditional hydrocracking and desulfurization uses, the material is increasingly being explored for green chemistry innovations such as biomass conversion, CO2 utilization, and ammonia decomposition for hydrogen production. These emerging sustainable technologies are creating new, high-value demand streams for AMT-derived catalysts. Additionally, as refineries and chemical plants modernize to meet stricter emission norms and process efficiency goals, the shift toward tungsten-based catalyst systems is expected to further accelerate the growth of this application segment.

During the forecast period, the chemical end-use industry is projected to register the fastest growth

Driven by the rising adoption of tungsten-based intermediates in advanced chemical synthesis and catalytic processes, AMT is increasingly being used as a key ingredient in the manufacture of high-performance catalysts, specialty tungsten compounds, and functional oxides that serve as building blocks for a variety of downstream products. The shift toward cleaner and more energy-efficient chemical production is further stimulating demand, as AMT enables high activity and selectivity in catalytic reactions, reducing waste and improving process economics.

Additionally, growth in fine and specialty chemical manufacturing, including advanced coatings, polymer modifiers, and environmental catalysts, is creating new opportunities for AMT utilization. Many chemical producers are also investing in closed-loop tungsten recovery systems, using AMT as a recyclable and environmentally compatible intermediate, aligning with sustainability and circular economy trends. This combination of performance, versatility, and environmental compliance positions the chemical industry as a key growth driver for the global AMT market.

The AMT market in Europe is projected to register the second-largest market share during the forecast period

This growth is supported by the region's strong industrial base, advanced technological capabilities, and growing emphasis on sustainable manufacturing. The region hosts several leading tungsten chemical producers and refiners, particularly in Germany, Austria, and the UK, which have well-established infrastructure for high-purity tungsten processing. Europe's mature petrochemical, automotive, and aerospace industries are key consumers of AMT-based catalysts and materials, driven by strict environmental and performance standards.

The ongoing transition toward low-emission fuels and the adoption of circular economy models are encouraging refiners and chemical manufacturers to integrate AMT in catalyst systems and tungsten recovery loops. Additionally, robust R&D initiatives, supported by the European Green Deal and investments in clean energy technologies, are fostering innovation in tungsten-based catalysts and electronic materials. This combination of regulatory push, technological advancement, and industrial maturity positions Europe as a strategically important and stable market, maintaining its status as the second-largest regional hub in the global AMT landscape.

Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the AMT market by raw material (virgin ore route, secondary/recycled route), form (powder, aqueous solution, crystalline), grade (standard grade, high-purity grade, reagent grade), application (catalysts, pigments, metal finishing, x-ray shielding, analytical chemistry, glass & ceramic production, other applications), end-use industry (chemical, electronics, medical, aerospace & defense, metallurgy, other end-use industries), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America).

The scope of the report includes detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the AMT market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A thorough examination of the key industry players has been conducted in order to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, and agreements. Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments in the AMT market are all covered. This report includes a competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the AMT market ecosystem.

Prominent companies in this market include H.C. Starck Tungsten GmbH (Germany), Global Tungsten & Powders (US), Masan High-Tech Materials Corporation (Vietnam), Ganzhou Grand Sea Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China), Ereztech LLC (US), Ganzhou CF Tungsten Co., Ltd (China), United Wolfram (India), ATT Advanced Elemental Materials Co., Ltd. (US), Noah Chemicals (US), and North Metal & Chemical Co. (US).

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Regulatory Compliance in End-Use Industries Technological Advancement and Performance Superiority

Challenges Supply Chain Vulnerabilities High Barriers to New Production

Case Studies Sustainable Production of Ammonium Metatungstate Via Reverse Osmosis Ammonium Metatungstate in Reforming Catalysts for Hydrogen Production AMT in Catalyst Preparation for NOx SCR - Research Application

Opportunities High-Growth Technology Sectors Circular Economy and Recycling



Company Profiles

Ganzhou Grand Sea Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.

H.C. Starck Tungsten GmbH

Global Tungsten & Powders

Ganzhou Cf Tungsten Co., Ltd

Masan High-Tech Materials Corporation

Ereztech LLC

United Wolfram

Att Advanced Elemental Materials Co., Ltd.

Noah Chemicals

North Metal & Chemical Co.

Ningbo Inno Pharmchem Co., Ltd.

W&Q Metal Products Co., Ltd.

Prochem, Inc.

Nippon Inorganic Colour & Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Huzheng Industrial Co., Ltd.

Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Group Corp., Ltd.

Unilong Industry Co., Ltd.

Cas Chemical

Muby Chemicals

Maruti Enterprise

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0ooiv

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